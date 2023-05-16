THE SALVATION ARMY'S ADULT REHABILITATION CENTERS LAUNCHES SECOND CHANCES CAMPAIGN TO HIGHLIGHT ADDICTION RECOVERY

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Centers (ARCs) run the nation's oldest, and most successful network of residential, no-fee, six-month adult drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs. In operation for more than 100 years, ARC offers more than 150,000 men and women every year a second chance at life. ARC announced today the kick off of its "Second Chances" campaign in Los Angeles - a yearlong initiative designed to de-stigmatize addiction and put the spotlight on recovery. ARC is often the last hope for those fighting substance addiction.



The campaign is designed to put the spotlight on the addiction crisis, and create awareness of the life-changing programs at ARC. A series of hosted events bringing together local officials, ARC officers and staff, graduates of ARC, their families and local celebrities in recovery are planned. Launched in the Western states, the events are free and open to the public. As the "Second Chances" movement gains traction the events could roll out across the country.

"The campaign reminds us that we've all made regrettable decisions at some point in our lives, decisions we wish we could have made differently, if given a second chance," said Major Henry Graciani, Commander of the nonprofit's ARC'S in the USA western territory.

A key component of the campaign is the "Red Wall" signature board, where people get a chance to share what they might have done differently if given a second chance. The boards are featured prominently at each event. A virtual board is also available online at TheChanceto.org for anyone who'd like to participate.

An online fundraising event, with one of a kind designer clothing and special curated items, happens May 17-22 at Shopthesalvationarmy.com

Events at each location include the following:

Santa Monica ARC ( May 17 ) , guests will have the chance to meet celebrities and recovery advocates Tim Ryan , Jennifer Gimenez-Ryan , and Jay Mohr . Attendees can bid on specially-curated designer items sold on The Salvation Army's online store at ShopTheSalvationArmy.com, and enjoy food and beverages prepared by participants in the ARC's on-site culinary training program from 9 AM – 1 PM

, guests will have the chance to meet celebrities and recovery advocates , , and . Attendees can bid on specially-curated designer items sold on The Salvation Army's online store at ShopTheSalvationArmy.com, and enjoy food and beverages prepared by participants in the ARC's on-site culinary training program from – Anaheim ARC ( May 17 ) , guests will enjoy a short program, with a Graduation Ceremony, a light dinner, followed by small group tours of the ARC. There will also be an advanced look at the new Center of Hope. Adjacent to the ARC, the Center of Hope is designed to address housing insecurity in Orange County from 4 – 6 PM

, guests will enjoy a short program, with a Graduation Ceremony, a light dinner, followed by small group tours of the ARC. There will also be an advanced look at the new Center of Hope. Adjacent to the ARC, the Center of Hope is designed to address housing insecurity in from 4 – Long Beach ARC ( May 19 ) will kick off with a breakfast followed by a short program celebrating the ARC's 35 years of service to the community from 7:30 – 9 AM

These three events will be followed by events in other ARC locations. To learn more about the campaign, visit https://thechanceto.org/ .

About The Salvation Army and ARC

For over 100 years, The Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Centers have offered spiritual, emotional, and social assistance to those suffering from alcohol and drug dependence. The no-cost programs provide housing, food, counseling, community, and employment as we work to treat the symptoms, and root causes, of addiction. The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. For more information, visit SalArmy.us/SecondChances

Media Contact

Angela Baldwin

[email protected]

SOURCE The Salvation Army, Southern California Division