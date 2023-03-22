The San Francisco Association of REALTORS® Partners with Zenlist to Bring its listings to Mobile Devices in First of Its Kind Partnership

Pilot Program Kicks off With SFARMLS

SF REALTORS® will soon be able to publish and manage property listings and search collaboratively with their clients from their phones.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) and Zenlist, an agent-to-client collaboration platform, today announces an industry-first partnership kicking off in San Francisco that provides Bay Area REALTORS® with the functionality and flexibility to manage their work from anywhere, using their mobile devices.

Powered by Zenlist's robust mobile application, SFAR's 4000+ members will have the capability to publish and manage property listings in the MLS, create and schedule tours, save searches, communicate directly with clients and much more, all within one app.

This partnership will be the first of its kind with this level of tightly integrated functionality", said Zenlist Founder Tom MacLeod. "Our partnership will allow member agents the power to work directly inside the MLS, their lifeline, without having to be tethered to a computer."

Other large-scale projects have tried and fallen short of offering an elegant and compelling mobile experience to agents, but advancements with deep reciprocal data feeds and API integration makes this partnership a game-changer for agents in San Francisco.

"After an exhaustive search of 'big box' developers, we found Zenlist, a local company, with a proven national track record of successful app development and adoption in the Real Estate space," said Hud Bixler, MLS and Systems Director.

San Francisco-area REALTORS® will also be able to maximize the benefits of a mobile MLS thanks to its participation in the NORCAL MLS Alliance, the most comprehensive collection of listing data in Northern California covering more than 26 counties. Agents will have access to all of the current and historical listing data they can use in the SFARMLS system right in the palm of their hands.

"We are meeting the mobile agent where they are at," said Damon Knox, SFAR President.

"This partnership is a direct response to our members telling us that this is not only what they want, it is what they need, and what their clients are demanding."

Zenlist, which currently has 6,000 agents and over 200,000 consumers on the platform, allows agents the ability to invite their home buying clients and co-buyers, free of charge, to search and collaborate without the constraints and bombardments of third-party vendors or advertising. Homebuyers working with a San Francisco REALTOR® will have access to the fastest and most reliable source of listings, many of which are not available on public search portals and can only be viewed by those working with an agent.

While the partnership is kicking off in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the most tech-forward regions in the world, the ambition is to bring the mobile-first benefits to REALTORS® nation-wide.

The SFARMLS App, powered by Zenlist, will be launched to all SFAR members at the end of March.

SOURCE Zenlist