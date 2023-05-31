The San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living Appoints Dr. Adrienne Green as the New Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living (SFCJL) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Adrienne Green as its new Chief Executive Officer. She will begin leading the 150-year-old nonprofit on July 18, 2023.

Dr. Green most recently served as the Chief Medical Officer for Adult Services and Vice President for Regulatory and Medical Affairs at UCSF Health for 8 years. She is board-certified in internal medicine and has practiced as a hospitalist at UCSF since 1998. At UCSF, Dr. Green was particularly focused on patient quality and safety. She relishes leading teams to achieve results based on building strong relationships, collaboration, initiative, and excellence. She has managed complex systems and programs at UCSF and brings extraordinary insight into the patient, family, and professional caregiver experience.

"We are pleased that the search process resulted in the hiring of Dr. Green, and we know that she will lead the organization into its next 150 years with confidence, compassion, and a deep commitment to the Jewish values that are embodied daily in the life of the Campus," said search committee chairs and trustees, Jim Koshland and Alex Mann.

Dr. Green's interest in the skilled nursing space started early in her career as a hospitalist when she cared for patients in the skilled nursing unit at Mount Zion Hospital. Shortly thereafter as the medical director for case management, she became immersed in discharge planning and familiar with the post-acute and skilled nursing facility landscape in San Francisco. As part of a post-acute strategic planning effort in 2014, she helped to launch the first UCSF skilled nursing facility and home health collaborative. SFCJL participated in the collaborative, and it was through that effort that Dr. Green was able to visit and become better acquainted with SFCJL's programs. Her relationship with the SFCJL continued and until her appointment as CEO, Dr. Green was a Trustee of the Board.

"We are excited that Adrienne, a former member of our Board of Trustees, has accepted this role," said David Lowi, board chair. "I am confident that Dr. Green will exemplify one of my favorite Jewish sayings…. "From Strength to Strength May We be Strengthened."

Dr. Green grew up in Portland Oregon and received her undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University. She attended the Hahnemann University School of Medicine, now part of Drexel University College of Medicine, and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Stanford University. She lives in San Francisco with her family.

"As a Trustee of the Board, I have come to not only admire the care provided at SFCJL, but also to find myself more invested in all components of the organization," Green said. "As a physician, as an engaged member of our Jewish community, and as someone who cares deeply about our elderly patients and staff who work in senior care, I am inspired and motivated by this opportunity. It brings my passion, training, and expertise together in a most meaningful way."

SFCJL was founded as the Hebrew Home for the Aged in 1871, and since that time has served hundreds of thousands of older adults in the Bay Area. The organization currently serves 2,000 people annually through and with skilled nursing, short-stay rehab, an acute geriatric psychiatric hospital, assisted living and memory care.

The Trustees and staff thank Mary Connick, current CFO, who has served as the interim CEO for the past 18 months; her dedication, guidance, and steady hand are deeply appreciated.

