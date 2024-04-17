The San Francisco Peninsula Convention and Visitors Bureau Appoints Maggie Lang as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

This new position is the latest step in a multiyear, award-winning brand transformation

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Peninsula (TSFP), the regional destination marketing organization (DMO) that represents 14 dynamic communities on the peninsula south of San Francisco, has announced a crucial new development to its multiyear brand transformation plan: the addition of Maggie Lang as the new Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. An industry-seasoned professional, Lang brings over 30 years of sales and marketing experience in travel, hospitality, and retail to the San Francisco Peninsula, and she has spearheaded the development of numerous sophisticated and successful global platforms, brands and programs.

In this new senior leadership position at TSFP, Lang leads the Sales and Marketing team and agency network to support the organization's transformation, evolution and continued success. Lang plays a key role in the development of the dynamic destination's new sales and marketing campaigns dedicated to attracting business and leisure travelers to the region.

TSFP has undergone significant changes from Coast to Bay over the past four years and its initial transformation plan is now complete. In addition to Lang's appointment, this transformation has included its pivotal rebranding from The San Mateo County/Silicon Valley CVB to The San Francisco Peninsula in 2022, the conversion of its funding model from Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) to Tourism Marketing District (TMD) and the retention of two first-class agencies ( Noble Studios for creative and paid media services, and Fahlgren Mortine for public relations).

"I am honored to step into this new leadership position with The San Francisco Peninsula and excited to bring the destination to the next level alongside a team of exceptionally talented tourism professionals and top advertising and public relations agencies," said Lang. "I am inspired by everything that our beautiful Peninsula has to offer and look forward to demonstrating the positive impacts that the tourism industry has on our communities – coast side to bayside."

"With her wealth of knowledge, experience and passion, Maggie has already proved her successful leadership and unwavering dedication to our tourism initiatives," said John Hutar, President and CEO of The San Francisco Peninsula. "This is a brand new position for the SFP, and a vital component to our transformation and evolution as both an organization and a destination. We eagerly anticipate an exceptionally bright future with Maggie at the helm of our Sales and Marketing team."

With several awards under their belt for their rebranding effort, including the 2023 Davey Award for Corporate Brand Identity and the 2023 Dot Comm Platinum Award for Brand Awareness Campaign, TSFP's metamorphosis thus far has laid a solid foundation for the future success of the region's tourism industry. Building on the momentum of this vastly successful transformative phase, TSFP will continue to dedicate its efforts to becoming a leader in the tourism industry, a community connector and an economic driver for the region.

About The San Francisco Peninsula, CA:

