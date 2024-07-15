The San Francisco Peninsula is honored to host California's 2024 MICHELIN Guide Ceremony

California chefs to receive MICHELIN Guide distinctions at The Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay

THE SAN FRANCISCO PENINSULA, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Peninsula – the region's Travel & Tourism Board - is pleased to announce that it will host California's 2024 MICHELIN Guide Ceremony in Half Moon Bay on Monday, August 5, at The Ritz-Carlton. The annual MICHELIN Guide selection of California restaurants will be announced and celebrated at the event, with accomplished chefs from across the state in attendance, along with global media.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay

"We are deeply honored that our organization and the iconic Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay have been selected to host such a prestigious culinary event," said John Hutar, President and CEO of The San Francisco Peninsula. "There's no time like the present to explore the Peninsula's world-class culinary scene. In one of the nation's most diverse counties and with so many cultures proudly calling the Peninsula their home - we are a melting pot of exciting food culture. From over 17 MICHELIN-recognized restaurants to locally loved and family-owned dining establishments, we take great pride in celebrating fantastic food and multi-cultural experiences."

The San Francisco Peninsula boasts an exceptional culinary scene, offering an unparalleled experience for epicurean enthusiasts. With over 50 working farms and thriving bay harbors offering seafood fresh off the dock at all times of the year, the region is known for its vibrant array of farm-to-table and fusion cuisine set against a stunning backdrop of ocean, redwoods and history.

The MICHELIN Guide continuously monitors the development of culinary destinations worldwide. This independent publication is produced by anonymous MICHELIN inspectors who have applied the following five criteria for over a century when assessing a restaurant: 1) quality of products; 2) harmony of flavors; 3) mastery of cooking techniques; 4) the chef's personality reflected in the cuisine; and 5) consistency across visits (each restaurant is inspected multiple times a year) and throughout the entire menu.

"Our famously anonymous inspectors are eager to celebrate and share the selection of restaurants for 2024, and we look forward to toasting with the chefs and restaurant teams to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. "California continues to showcase an impressive gastronomy scene with international influences and outstanding cuisine."

About The San Francisco Peninsula:

The San Francisco Peninsula is the region's official convention and visitors' bureau focused on attracting meetings, conventions, business, and individual travelers, thereby enhancing the economic growth of the area we serve which includes 140 hotels and over 250 attractions and travel related businesses. We offer assistance with convention site selection, official area visitor guides, site inspection arrangements, local supplier contact information, suggestions on things to do and see in the area, and more. Additionally, we are designated to handle the region's official Film Commission duties. We have full-time staff dedicated to making your meeting, production, or visit, perfect. The San Mateo County/Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, doing business as The San Francisco Peninsula, is a 501 C-(6) not-for-profit corporation chartered by the State of California and governed by an independent Board of Directors.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is working with tires, around tires and beyond tires to enable Motion for Life. Dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility and sustainability, Michelin designs and distributes the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs. Michelin provides digital services, maps and guides to help enrich travels and make them unique experiences. Bringing its expertise to new markets, the company is investing in high-technology materials, 3D printing and hydrogen, to serve a wide variety of industries—from aerospace to biotech. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 35 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com)

SOURCE The San Francisco Peninsula