THE SAN FRANCISCO PENINSULA LAUNCHES FLAVORS OF THE PENINSULA, CELEBRATING THE REGION'S DIVERSE CULINARY LANDSCAPE

The 10-day event showcases the region's dynamic food scene from Bayside to Coastside with prix-fixe menus and special events.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Peninsula, the region's official Destination Marketing Organization, is excited to launch Flavors of the Peninsula, a 10-day culinary event celebrating the region's diverse culinary landscape. Produced in partnership with the region's local Chambers of Commerce and San Mateo County Economic Development Association (SAMCEDA), the event will run from April 23 to May 3, 2026, with over 100 participating restaurants. Flavors of the Peninsula is one of the most ambitious restaurant week programs in California, spotlighting the best in dining bayside to coastside.

FOP

"The Peninsula has become one of the most dynamic and diverse culinary destinations in the Bay Area, with everything from innovative farm-to-table concepts to internationally recognized chefs representing global cuisines from around the world," said Maggie Lang, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at The San Francisco Peninsula. "This 10-day event positions our region as a culinary destination for visitors beyond the Bay Area while driving meaningful business to our restaurant partners and their communities."

With over 100 restaurants to choose from, establishments such as Oak + Violet Restaurant, Mezza Luna, Amara, Barterra Winery, Mazra, Twelvemonth, and Pausa will showcase their culinary offerings. These venues, along with many others, will offer unique menus and experiences throughout the event. You can find the complete list of participating restaurants on The San Francisco Peninsula website.

The Flavors of the Peninsula program also includes two signature events:

Flavors of the Peninsula Tasting Event: From Coastside to Bayside : This kick-off celebration will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Camber in South San Francisco. It will feature tastings from standout chefs and wineries, with proceeds benefiting the Moonstar Charitable Organization.

: This kick-off celebration will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Camber in South San Francisco. It will feature tastings from standout chefs and wineries, with proceeds benefiting the Moonstar Charitable Organization. The Peninsula Table: A Celebration of Global Coastal Cuisine: Scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026, at La Costanera in Half Moon Bay, this walk-around experience features standout local chefs alongside the producers who supply and inspire them —all in one unforgettable evening by the sea.

These events underscore The San Francisco Peninsula's commitment to promoting its rich culinary heritage and supporting local businesses. Further information about the event and its participants can be found at www.thesanfranciscopeninsula.com.

The San Francisco Peninsula is the region's official Destination Marketing Organization, dedicated to attracting meetings, conventions, business, and leisure travelers. The organization supports the local economy by promoting the area's 140 hotels and over 250 attractions and travel-related businesses. The San Francisco Peninsula provides convention services, site selection assistance, local supplier contact information, visitor guides, and more. For more information, visit www.thesanfranciscopeninsula.com.

SOURCE The San Francisco Peninsula