The San Francisco Times Releases Article Series Highlighting the Struggles of Local Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Times has announced a collaboration with San Francisco Bay-area businesses and restaurants. The plan is to release a series of articles highlighting the struggles of local businesses in one of the most difficult years on record.

Small businesses have been hit the hardest in the recent pandemic. Approximately one in four businesses has had to shut its doors. California has been one of the states hit the worst, especially in high-income neighborhoods.

Some local businesses are failing, but others have found ways to cope, survive, and even prosper. Take for example, many businesses that are setting up food hubs, stalls, and trucks. The San Francisco Times covers this topic and more in its new article series.

In addition, The San Francisco Times provides readers with quality news coverage in San Francisco and the greater Bay Area. Their coverage includes announcements, weather updates such as the fires in San Francisco, Bay Area rainfall, and power outages, as well as the reopening of businesses and volunteer opportunities in the Bay Area. Its latest campaign to highlight and assist struggling local businesses will be a great addition to this.

The local section features what is going on in the community, such as the SF elections, current cases in the SF Superior Court, and upcoming events at venues such as the San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Ballet as well as small business news.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on individuals as well as small businesses on an international, national, and state scale. According to the World Health Organization, the US has already recorded 8,752,794 confirmed COVID cases while the state of California has now contributed 904,198 cases with an estimated 43 deaths for every 100,000 cases.

The San Francisco Times will continue to give readers the latest on the world and local state news on business and politics to keep readers aware of what's happening. Casual readers can jump in and de-stress with articles about life — from culture to entertainment to the latest fashion and lifestyle trends. There are dedicated sections for different interests like religion, technology, and sports, and quick updates on the traffic and weather.

