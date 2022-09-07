The San Francisco VA Health Care System Engages Diagnoss Inc., a Provider Enablement Company, to Collaborate on the Discovery and Design of Tools for Health Equity and Provider Workflow Improvement

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco VA Health Care System (SFVAHCS) and Diagnoss Inc. ("Diagnoss") have entered into an agreement to co-develop tools that help medical providers identify and act on opportunities to improve health equity. Diagnoss' provider enablement infrastructure and capability will be used to create a prototype for delivering health equity related insights to SFVAHCS clinicians at the point of care.

The collaboration will explore inequities disproportionately affecting patients of color, including the under-diagnosing of chronic kidney disease, particularly for patient groups with lower levels of access to specialty care. As such, the collaboration between SFVAHCS and Diagnoss intends to improve health equity by investing in better support for SFVAHCS clinicians at the point of patient care.

"Our aim is to equip clinicians with the tools they need to optimize patient outcomes while improving their experience in delivering that care," said Abboud Chaballout, CEO of Diagnoss. "We're investing in infrastructure and predictive technologies that work in tandem to achieve our goals in improving health equity. With the SFVAHCS' input and direction with respect to health equity, we're confident we can generate meaningful results for both SFVAHCS clinicians and their patients."

The San Francisco VA Health Care System supports Veterans in coastal northern California and is part of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the largest integrated health care system in the United States. It has been affiliated with the University of California San Francisco for sixty years and is home to leading clinical, research, academic, and innovation programs. Disclaimer: No VA/VHA IE endorsement is intended.

Diagnoss is a provider enablement company that improves the workflows and outcomes of clinicians through a patent-pending EHR augmentation platform. Diagnoss provides clinics and hospitals with the infrastructure to supplement their EHRs with bespoke tools that support clinicians in their daily work. To demo one of Diagnoss's tools, which speeds up diagnosis documentation for clinicians, visit demo.diagnoss.com .

