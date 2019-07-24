The San Jose Light Tower Corporation launches a worldwide open ideas competition to select a design for a global iconic landmark in the world's epicenter of innovation, Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Jose Light Tower Corporation announces the launch of Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, a worldwide open ideas competition focused on creating a spectacular design for a landmark in the heart of Silicon Valley. Presented as a gift to the City of San Jose, the landmark will represent the region with an enduring and unique design—an urban masterpiece that will exist in harmony with nature, build civic pride, spur economic development, and inspire future generations.

Urban Confluence Silicon Valley invites artists, architects, urban planners, landscape architects, students, designers, engineers, and anyone with a passion for place-making to submit ideas for activating the space at Arena Green at Guadalupe River Park and Gardens. A City of San Jose downtown park spanning the confluence of the Guadalupe River and Los Gatos Creek, Arena Green provides two banks on which a project can take place. There is no fee to enter the competition.

"Together, San Jose, the tenth largest city in America, and Silicon Valley—the global center of innovation and technology—fuel the imagination of the world. This international open ideas competition gives us the chance to finally have an iconic landmark that inspires locals and visitors from around the globe," said Jon Ball, chairman of the San Jose Light Tower Corporation Board of Directors. "I'm excited to see the profound impact this project will have on our community."

Following the submission deadline, 1:00PM Pacific Time on October 15, 2019, entries will be displayed on the Urban Confluence Silicon Valley website for public comment. A Community Competition Panel will select up to 50 submissions for a public exhibition in San Jose. Public comment on the entries will be shared with a Jury comprised of local, national, and international architects, artists, place-makers, residents, and environmentalists. The Jury will then select three finalists (individuals or teams) to be announced at a public event in December 2019. In the final phase of the competition, the three finalists will each receive stipends of $150,000 and have a chance to refine their proposals and meet with government agencies and the San Jose Light Tower Corporation Board of Directors. The Jury will then select a single winner.

The competition seeks a transformative design with an impressive physical presence and a net-zero energy approach that will become a powerful and enduring destination representing how Silicon Valley operates as a bridge from past to present to future. The possibilities are endless—a structure, an object, a sculpture, a work of architecture.

About Urban Confluence Silicon Valley

Urban Confluence Silicon Valley is the bold project that is creating an artistically inspired and iconic structure that builds civic pride within San Jose. The Competition is managed by the San Jose Light Tower Corporation, a not-for-profit corporation led by residents of San Jose and other Silicon Valley cities who are passionate about urban place-making and the role that design can play in building community. This group has developed a strong working partnership with local government and philanthropy. For more about this exciting and incredible journey from the past to the future for America's tenth largest city and Silicon Valley, or to get involved as a donor or champion, please visit http://www.urbanconfluencesiliconvalley.org/.

