The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Names Simon Fothergill Chief Information and Technology Officer

HIGHLAND, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (the Tribe) announced today that Simon Fothergill has been appointed Chief Information & Technology Officer (CITO) for the enterprise.

Reporting to Chief People & Infrastructure Officer Brigitte Saria, Fothergill oversees the development and continued growth and strategic execution of the technology roadmap for gaming, hospitality, entertainment, and the Tribe's future business endeavors.

"It's an honor to be given this responsibility and an exciting opportunity to be tasked with executing the Tribe's vision," said Fothergill.

"We are very proud of Simon's achievements," said Saria. "Simon has successfully driven numerous IT initiatives at a critical period of growth for the Tribe. We are thrilled to have him joining our senior leadership team."

Fothergill joined San Manuel in 2019 as Vice President of Information Technology (IT) Business Services with responsibility for identifying talent, innovative technology, products, and systems in preparation to scale and innovate for the opening of Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. Fothergill also helped establish the framework for IT support of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Prior to joining San Manuel, Fothergill held positions of increasing responsibility for Pinnacle Entertainment and Aristocrat Technologies, including Regional Support Manager, Director, Vice President, and Chief Information Officer, where he led the development of strategies supporting casino, hotel, resort, and cruise line gaming products in the United States and around the globe.

Fothergill holds a Master of Science in Information Systems Management from the University of Liverpool and certificates in technology, management, and leadership from MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Villanova, and the Project Management Institute.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic, and cultural development. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov.

