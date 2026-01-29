The Sanborn Advances as Boca Raton's Next Iconic Luxury Members Club and Hospitality Destination

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in Boca Raton's evolution is officially underway with The Sanborn, a visionary 44,000-square-foot, eight-story private members club named in homage to Sanborn Square, one of the city's most storied and walkable enclaves.

The Sanborn, Boca Raton’s Iconic Luxury Members Club and Hospitality Destination

Designed by HDA Architects Boca Raton, The Sanborn represents a refined redefinition of modern luxury—rooted in discretion, elevated service, and a distinctly residential sensibility. As the project advances, it's poised to usher in a new era for Boca Raton, blending world-class dining, wellness, and members-only experiences into a singular destination created for those with an affinity for quiet luxury.

A Curated Vertical Experience



Thoughtfully layered across its eight stories, The Sanborn has been conceived as a vertical lifestyle ecosystem, balancing public-facing hospitality with deeply private, members-only environments within its 44,000 square feet.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into a lush, gallery-like ground floor lobby, envisioned as a modern oasis with sculptural lighting, curated greenery, and intimate seating moments—setting the tone for the experience that unfolds above.

Conceived as a multi-layered sanctuary of dining, design, and discretion, the destination will offer a curated collection of members-only spaces and amenities, including:

Four members-exclusive hospitality experiences , including a signature restaurant , a supper club , a rooftop bar and grill , and speakeasy

, including a , a , a , and A rooftop pool deck , designed as an elevated social retreat overlooking the city and complete with private cabanas

, designed as an elevated social retreat overlooking the city and complete with A refined library , offering a quiet, club-like setting that blends old-world sophistication with contemporary design

, offering a quiet, club-like setting that blends old-world sophistication with contemporary design Private dining rooms and a club bar , created for discreet entertaining and elevated social connection

, created for discreet entertaining and elevated social connection A wellness spa and third-floor fitness club , designed with hotel-caliber tranquility and intention

, designed with hotel-caliber tranquility and intention Eight hotel-style guest rooms , offering an intimate boutique hospitality component

, offering an intimate boutique hospitality component A dedicated third-floor card room, providing a relaxed yet polished environment for social play and conversation

Each level has been intentionally curated to transition seamlessly from day to night, business to leisure, and social to serene.

Architecture Rooted in Restraint and Sophistication



Designed by HDA Architects, The Sanborn's architecture emphasizes warm natural materials, sculptural forms, and indoor-outdoor continuity. Expansive windows, layered wood textures, curated lighting, and abundant greenery create a sense of calm luxury—spaces that feel collected rather than constructed.

From the palm-framed rooftop pool deck and private cabanas to the softly lit wine room, library, and members lounges, the design language is immersive and intentional, prioritizing atmosphere over excess.

A Members Club for the Discerning Few



At its core, The Sanborn is a private club defined by selective membership, ensuring exclusivity, intimacy, and highly personalized service. Access will be extended on an invite-only basis, appealing to those who value discretion, elevated hospitality, and thoughtful design over spectacle.

"This is not a scene-driven club—it is a sanctuary for purposeful connection, culture, and curated experience," says Steven Newman, GP, The Sanborn.

A New Benchmark for Boca Raton

With its integration of hospitality, wellness, dining, and private club experiences housed within a striking eight-story structure, The Sanborn is set to become one of Boca Raton's most influential luxury lifestyle destinations, redefining how the city lives, gathers, and entertains.

Additional details, membership, and investor inquiries are available at TheSanborn.com, via @the.sanborn. or by email at [email protected].

