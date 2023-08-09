The Sanctuary at Winchester North Now Leasing

WINCHESTER, Mass., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sanctuary at Winchester North is excited to announce that it has begun leasing the 147 residences in the new apartment community.

The Sanctuary at Winchester North is now leasing. The new community has floorplans in a one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
"The Sanctuary at Winchester North" provides care-free living for our residents," Justin Krebs, Member, SLV River Street, LLC, said. "The community has a robust combination of amenities, both indoors and outdoors, that are made for, entertaining, relaxing, working, and meeting new friends; and each apartment home features an extensive list of high-end finishes. The purposefully designed community offers a fantastic resident experience in one of Greater Boston's most desirable communities The purposefully designed community offers a fantastic resident experience in one of Greater Boston's most desirable communities.

Professionally managed by Greystar, Sanctuary North's floorplans are available in a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, some units featuring dens, balconies or patios. Each apartment home features a large kitchen, open concept floor plans, an abundance of storage, single-level living and finishes that would more customarily be featured in condominiums such as soft-close Shaker cabinets with silver metallic hardware, dark wood-like flooring, what quartz countertops, high ceilings and gas stoves with griddles.

Sanctuary North fits in perfectly with the upscale, sophisticated town of Winchester, which lies eight miles north of Boston and offers a short commute to North Station from two local MBTA Commuter Rail stations.

The development team collaborated with the Town Manager's office, the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Building Department, Engineering Department, and Fire Department as well as other important parties and community organizations to ensure Sanctuary North was built as permitted fitting within the context and character of the community, while also providing much-needed housing.

The Sanctuary at Winchester North's architecture and interior design was created by Embarc. The landscape architecture was designed and executed by Bohler. Callahan Construction served as the general contractor.

For more information, and to schedule a tour, please visit sanctuarywinchesternorth.com or call 781-717-9500.

About Strategic Land Ventures 

SLV is a vertically integrated Real Estate Investment Management and Development firm with an office in Needham, MA. The Principals of SLV feature over 40 years of real estate development expertise across a variety of diverse markets and municipalities. The leadership team has successfully permitted over 5,000 units of multi-family housing, permitted or re-zoned 3 million square feet of commercial space and has invested over $5 billion in commercial and residential real estate in the Boston and New York metro areas. SLV's most recently completed development is the Sanctuary at Herring Brook in Scituate, MA.

