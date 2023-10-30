THE SANFORD & HALL REPORT on International Fraud Awareness, Sponsored by SECURITY INNOVATION

Data Privacy Help, LLC

Oct. 30, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANFORD & HALL supports the International Fraud Awareness Week (November 12th - 18th, 2023). "The support of organizations around the world helps make Fraud Week an effective tool in raising anti-fraud awareness," said President John Gill, J.D., CFE of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE). The intersection of international fraud and security threats is profound, affecting businesses from local shops to global corporations.

 CEO Ed Adams underscores the need for board engagement in cybersecurity, noting, "Fraud is omnipresent, demanding constant vigilance. The expert panel highlights the key role of knowledge in a digital era where trust is paramount."  

The Sanford & Hall Report is a virtual series that leverages the national security experiences of its co-hosts, Adriana Sanford, founder of Data Privacy Help, LLC, and an award-winning global threats expert, and retired USN Rear Admiral Garry E. Hall, from 9/11 to our modern world. Sanford is an international TV commentator, who appeared regularly as a senior analyst on CNN en Español, reaching 93 million viewers. Rear Admiral Hall served at the White House as a senior director at the National Security Council and special assistant to the president for National Security Affairs.

S&H, together with a stellar lineup of industry leaders and renowned experts, is set to explore the multifaceted realm of fraud prevention and response.

  • Ed Adams, CEO, Security Innovation
  • Robert Anderson, CEO, Telecom4Good
  • Brian Barry, Executive Director, Ventura County Medical Association
  • Sandy Climan, President, Entertainment Media Ventures
  • Stefanie Drysdale, SVP, Prescient
  • Cristian Edwards, Managing Director, Puga Ortiz Abogados
  • Sawsan Gad, Geospatial Data Scientist, 2020 UNESCO Award
  • Bennet Kelley, Founder of Internet Law Center | Award-Winning Journalist
  • Lora Koretz, Clinical Associate Professor, Arizona State University
  • Jonathan Meyer, Co-Chair of National Security Committee & Vice Chair of Export Controls and Economic Sanctions Committee, ABA-International Law Section
  • Adriana Mendieta, Cyber Insurance Specialist
  • Mary Lue Peck, SVP, BOMA International
  • Joseph Pochron, EY Managing Director
  • Joel Simangan, CISO, Los Angeles Unified School District
  • Ross Delston, Attorney/Expert Witness (AML) | Former US banking regulator (FDIC)
  • Joe Vadakkan, President, CSA-SW Chapter
  • Karen Worstell, Senior Cybersecurity Strategist, VMware Carbon Black
  • Arlene Yetnikoff, CISO, Caltech
  • Bruce Zagaris, Author, International White-Collar Crime: Cases & Materials | Editor, International Enforcement Law Reporter | Partner, Berliner Corcoran & Rowe

About the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners
Based in Austin, Texas, ACFE is the world's largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. For more information, visit ACFE.com. or go directly to FraudWeek.com 

Claremont Graduate University (S&H Educational Sponsor)
Established in 1925, CGU is an independent institution devoted to graduate study and a member of The Claremont Colleges, a consortium of seven independent educational establishments.

Latest Speaker Publications

  • "See Yourself in Cyber: Security Careers Beyond Hacking" by Ed Adams. Discover ways to weave cybersecurity throughout your organization's structure. Available 2024 on Amazon.com
  • "Navigating Leadership: Making a PACT with Excellence" by Rear Admiral Garry E. Hall (retired). Available now on Amazon.com

For More Information Contact:
Data Privacy Help, LLC: Adriana Sanford, [email protected]

SOURCE Data Privacy Help, LLC

