The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club is Gearing Up for an Exceptionally Busy Summer

From the 10&U Summer Trainee Program to Summer Camps and Lessons, the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club Has Something for Young Swimmers of All Abilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the coaching staff at Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club are pleased to announce that they are gearing up for an especially busy summer.

The club is hosting the following three separate programs that are sure to appeal to swimmers of many ages and ability levels:

10&U Summer Trainee Program: This program, which will run from June 24 until August 15 , is ideal for competitive athletes who would like to explore the amazing sport of artistic swimming. The summer trainee program is open to boys and girls who were born in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and who have experience in competitive gymnastics – including artistic, rhythmic, and/or acro – competitive dance and/or ballet, and/or competitive swimming. Tryouts for the program will take place on June 15, 2024 at Del Mar High School , 1224 Del Mar Ave., in San Jose . Interested parties can sign up at Summer Trainee Program Try Out .

Artistic Swimming Lessons: Boys and girls ages 6-12 are also welcome to take part in the Artistic Swimming Lessons this summer. The 45-minute classes are offered once a week for six consecutive weeks throughout June, July and August. Participants will progress through various artistic swimming skills, leading up to an end-of-session demonstration for family and friends. Interested parties can sign up at Artistic Swimming Lessons .

"From all of us at the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club, we wish you a very happy summer, and we look forward to teaching more young swimmers about the beautiful and athletic sport of artistic swimming," the founders said.

About the Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club:

The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club has been producing world-class artistic swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club is proud to have contributed to the development of artistic swimming worldwide. For more information, please visit https://santaclaraartisticswimming.org .

