The SASB Foundation Board Announces Leadership Changes

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SASB Foundation, an independent non-profit responsible for the funding and oversight of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), announced today that Madelyn Antoncic will step down and Janine Guillot, currently Director of Capital Markets Policy and Outreach, will succeed Dr. Antoncic as CEO of the organization.

Dr. Antoncic joined SASB in February of this year to expand the organization's market presence and build key relationships with investors, companies, and leading intergovernmental institutions globally. She has represented SASB at numerous high-level public and private sector events across the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia, introducing SASB's work to new audiences including corporate governance leaders, risk managers, and global policymakers. She has increased SASB's presence in the global conversation on sustainability standards and how they can improve investment decisions and sustainability outcomes.

Dr. Antoncic is a former Vice President and Treasurer of the World Bank where, in addition to her financial responsibilities, she oversaw several technical assistance and capacity building programs working with developing and emerging economies and is recognized for her financial innovation and implementation of disaster risk structures to help countries mitigate and transfer climate-related disaster risk. Dr. Antoncic has held leadership roles spanning global markets for more than 30 years. She began her career as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and held senior roles at Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital, Lehman Brothers and following the World Bank she spent two years at Principal Financial Group. "We are appreciative of Madelyn Antoncic's service to the organization and for her contributions to expanding SASB's vision and global presence. She has positioned the organization for success," said Robert K. Steel, Chair of the SASB Foundation.

"I am glad to have had the opportunity to help deliver SASB's message globally. As a market economist, I know markets can only operate efficiently with transparency and a set of reliable standards, and I am pleased to have helped contribute to the global adoption of sustainability standards. I enjoyed working with Ms. Guillot and the SASB team and wish them success in the future," said Dr. Antoncic.

"SASB is pleased to welcome Janine Guillot as our next CEO. Many of SASB's achievements in recent years can be traced to Janine's leadership and influence. The combination of her capital markets experience and relationships, along with her deep knowledge of SASB's work, position her to be a high-impact leader at this important moment in time," noted Mary Schapiro, Vice-Chair, SASB Foundation Board of Directors. "I also want to thank Madelyn for her commitment to SASB's mission."

Janine Guillot joined SASB in late 2015, after a career that began in public accounting and then transitioned to operating, strategy, risk management, and finance roles at financial institutions including Bank of America and Barclays Global Investors, where she served as Chief Operating Officer for the European and Global Fixed Income businesses. She served as Chief Operating Investment Officer for the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), and while there oversaw the CalPERS corporate governance program, including integration of sustainability and governance factors into investment decision-making.

Ms. Guillot's initial role at SASB was leading SASB's outreach to investors. Under her leadership, SASB created an Investor Advisory Group (IAG) of leading asset owners and managers calling for market standards for ESG disclosure. The group now stands at 44 members representing $33 trillion in assets under management. Ms. Guillot's focus has expanded greatly since the earliest days, to encompass policy and outreach for all stakeholder groups as well as leading efforts to drive adoption of the SASB standards. Within less than a year of the standards being codified, over 100 companies have begun publicly reporting with SASB standards and hundreds more have made public statements about the relevance of SASB standards and consideration for use.

"I am thrilled to lead SASB through this next phase of its life," Ms. Guillot said. "I originally joined SASB with the belief that disclosure drives improved performance on sustainability issues, which delivers a win for companies, investors and society. SASB is a critical piece of market infrastructure to enable sustainable economic growth."

