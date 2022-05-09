The Sassenach Spirits Appoints New General Manager

NORTH HALEDON, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sassenach Spirits, the spirits import company founded by Sam Heughan and his business partner, Alexander Norouzi, is excited to announce the appointment of Chrissy Beaudette Tinelli as the new general manager. In this role, Tinelli will be responsible for growing the company's market share expansion and maximizing the distribution in the U.S. Canada and Europe, while entering new markets, and support the development of new products to the Sassenach Spirits portfolio.

Chrissy Beaudette Tinelli, General Manager, Sassenach Spirits

"The rapid sales of our first release in the US was challenged by an increased demand domestically and abroad. Chrissy will bring the necessary experience and energy required for The Sassenach to enter the next phase of our growth. We are extremely excited for her joining the team in her new leadership role to usher The Sassenach Brand into the global market and to help built our legacy!" says Alex Norouzi, CEO of the Sassenach Sprits and the Great Glen Company.

Beaudette brings to the job ten years of experience in the wine and spirits industry, having previously served as the Director of Client Development at MHW, Ltd. There, she oversaw business and client development teams, as well as the new product development and procurement team. She is vastly familiar with importation in both the U.S. and E.U. markets, product development, and concept to commercialization, which she is excited to bring to her new role within The Sassenach.

"Having worked on many successful brand launches over the last 10 years, I am thrilled to working with Sam, Alex and the team to build upon the momentum they have created and maximize their brands' volume potential both in the US and abroad," says Chrissy Beaudette Tinelli.

Currently the portfolio consists of The Sassenach Scotch Whisky: Spirit of Home Edition. To date, all containers brought into the US have sold out in record time, each batch selling out within weeks of arrival.

About Sassenach Spirits

Sassenach Spirits is a division of the Great Glen Company, which was founded by Scottish actor Sam Heughan and American entrepreneur Alex Norouzi. The brand produces premium spirits, which has presented limited release runs for the past two years – quickly selling out each batch and winning multiple prestigious industry awards and medals, inclusive of double gold at the San Francisco World Spirits competition for both years of its release. https://sassenachspirits.com/

Contact:

Laura Baddish

9176010051

[email protected]

SOURCE Sassenach Spirits