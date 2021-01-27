The Satellite Gold Rush--Mobile or Bust

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts just released a new Expert INSIGHT investigating mobile network options for the uncovered billions that need improved remote coverage and low cost.

Will satellites be the answer? Or terrestrial networks be extended farther into rural areas?

"Several major satellite projects are underway, with huge constellations planned. At least $100B in capital investment is expected to launch all the infrastructure," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden. "We're watching this satellite investment gold-rush and reminiscing on the late 80's to 1990's, when a similar wave of hype around satellite communications led to similar satcom ventures declaring bankruptcy. It's clear that SpaceX and Amazon are targeting more than the remote market, and they're expecting to gain some revenue from populated areas as well. In this new INSIGHT, we take a look at this emerging opportunity and offer cost specifics and conclusions on the viability of these ventures."

During his 30+ years of experience, Chief Analyst Joe Madden accurately predicted the rise of 5G Fixed Wireless, Small Cells, Digital Predistortion, and Remote Radio Heads. This analysis uses his proven approach: analyzing cost per square kilometer and cost per GB to make predictions about where satellite-based broadband can be competitive.

This report analyzes the cost structure for Starlink, Kuiper, OneWeb, and other public-access constellations, answering whether the satellites will be too expensive to support a viable business and where the market will accept a space-based alternative.

"Extending the mobile network to every corner of the United States will require very, very deep pockets and a certain amount of ongoing funding to maintain. We've defined those cost breakdowns in this new report, and offer our conclusions on its possibility. The satellite opportunity is interesting, but we don't recommend jumping in without reading this," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

For more about this report, click here.

