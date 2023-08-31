The Sauna Market in US to grow by USD 12.19 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing focus on wellness and self-care to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sauna market in US is estimated to increase by USD 12.19 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 4.02%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The increasing focus on wellness and self-care is a key factor driving market growth. There is a significant shift in people's priorities, with an increasing emphasis on health and well-being. As individuals become more concerned with their physical and mental health, they actively seek out experiences and products that promote relaxation, stress reduction, and overall well-being. Saunas, recognized for their potential health benefits, have become popular as an important part of a holistic wellness routine, complementing practices such as yoga, meditation, and yoga. massage therapy. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

The sauna market in US report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed Below -

Almost Heaven Group LLC, Bsaunas Inc., Cedarbrook Sauna and Steam, Divine Environments Inc., Golden Design Inc., Great Bay Spa and Sauna, Harvia Plc, Health Mate Sauna, Heavenly Heat Saunas, KLAFS GmbH, Nootka Collective Inc., QCA Spas Inc., Rocky Mountain Saunas, Salus Saunas, Sauna Works Inc., Sauna360 Group Oy, Sunlighten Inc., Superior Sauna, ThermaSol Steam Bath LLC, and TyloHelo Group Download a Sample

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Sauna Market in US

Sauna Market in US - Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (hotel, gym, household, and others), and product type (traditional, steam, and infrared)

The hotel segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment includes a wide variety of accommodation types including luxury hotels, boutique hotels, budget hotels, and resorts, among others. These facilities offer a variety of sauna services, including steam rooms, as part of their service. Furthermore, this growth is driven by a growing demand for healthcare tourism. Many travelers seek out hotels with saunas and spas to enhance their travel experience and provide a sense of relaxation. Therefore, hotels increasingly invest in sauna facilities to attract and retain customers. Thus, such factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Sauna Market In US - Market Dynamics

Major Trend - The growing adoption of home saunas is a major trend in the market.

The growing adoption of home saunas is a major trend in the market. Significant Challenge - The availability of several alternatives to saunas is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Sauna Market In US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sauna market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sauna market in US and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Sauna Market In US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the sauna market in US companies

Sauna Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02 Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.19 Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.91 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Almost Heaven Group LLC, Bsaunas Inc., Cedarbrook Sauna and Steam, Divine Environments Inc., Golden Design Inc., Great Bay Spa and Sauna, Harvia Plc, Health Mate Sauna, Heavenly Heat Saunas, KLAFS GmbH, Nootka Collective Inc., QCA Spas Inc., Rocky Mountain Saunas, Salus Saunas, Sauna Works Inc., Sauna360 Group Oy, Sunlighten Inc., Superior Sauna, ThermaSol Steam Bath LLC, and TyloHelo Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

