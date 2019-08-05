The Sausalito Art Festival -- 67 Years Old and All New

SAUSALITO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's premier waterfront festival is taking it to the next level this Labor Day Weekend (Aug 31-Sept 2 ), with a celebration of fine art, music, food, wine and technology. Two-hundred-sixty artists from 41 states and 12 countries will be showcasing their original work. It's a world-class juried art show with something for everyone from painting & photography to jewelry, ceramics and a sculpture garden.

Two stages with continuous live music will feature headline performers offering a wide range of rock, pop, blues, and jazz. The 19 bands over three days include the Blood, Sweat & Tears, ZZ Ward, and the Blues Traveler. Visitors can enhance their experience with a VIP ticket that includes front row seating at both stages, VIP bar and bathroom.

The Art Tech Pavilion is an innovative new festival exhibit with virtual and augmented reality art demonstrations, and holographic displays. An interactive experience, it will also invite patrons to create their own art using state of the art technology tools.

As always, the festival offers fine wine, craft beer, margaritas and thirst-quenching beverages of choice from some of the best wine and spirit makers in the country. Come enjoy the Harken Wine Experience, Foley Taste of Sonoma, Rutherford Ranch Napa Valley Wine Experience, Louis Roederer Champagne Lounge, and more. The reimagined Food Pavilion will continue to offer many savory selections that benefit local non-profit organizations. So when patrons dine at the festival it's for a good cause!

To kick it all off, the festival weekend starts with the opening night Preview Party, Friday, August 30. This "not to miss" event is the biggest art bash of the year in Marin County. It's an opportunity to mix and mingle with all 260 artists, dance beneath the stars, while savoring fine wine and the culinary delights of celebrity caterer Dan McCall. New this year are experiential art entertainment performances throughout the festival grounds making for a most memorable evening.

For the first time, children entertainment will be provided by the Bay Area Discovery Museum (BADM). With BADM, we will be getting messy with a creative, hands-on program called Shibori. Shibori is a traditional Japanese dyeing method dating back to the eighth century! In this program, children will practice the art of Shibori as they dye their own piece of fabric.

With all new branding, a new layout for the festival grounds and provocative new exhibits, the Sausalito Art Festival is the Bay Area's biggest celebration of artistry. Come experience art like never before. For tickets and more info visit www.SausalitoArtFestival.org

The Sausalito Art Festival Foundation is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) cultural and fine arts organization. The mission of the Sausalito Art Festival is to encourage, promote, and support the arts for the community.

