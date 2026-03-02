The Savant Group Appoints Antonino Di Bartolo as General Manager

MIDLAND, Mich., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savant Group today announced the appointment of Antonino Di Bartolo as General Manager, a leadership addition that supports the organization's continued focus on technical excellence, disciplined execution, and long-term growth in specialized global markets.

The Savant Group is a consortium of companies delivering advanced testing technologies, laboratory services, and industry expertise supporting the lubrication, transportation, manufacturing, aerospace, and energy sectors. The appointment reflects the organization's focus on commercial leadership that complements deep technical capability within highly engineered, regulated, and globally competitive markets.

Di Bartolo joins Savant Group with more than 19 years of global commercial leadership experience across high-technology sectors, including water purification, laboratory equipment, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. He has a proven track record of building scalable sales organizations, developing OEM and partner ecosystems, and delivering consistent revenue growth in highly competitive technical environments. Known for aligning strategy with disciplined execution, Di Bartolo has led successful new-market expansion initiatives, organizational transformations, and cross-functional alignment to drive excellence and long-term profitability.

In this role, Di Bartolo will lead Savant Group's operational and strategic priorities, with a focus on strengthening customer partnerships, advancing innovation across testing technologies, and driving sustained organizational performance across the portfolio.

About The Savant Group

The Savant Group is a consortium of operating companies headquartered in Midland, Michigan, providing specialized products, laboratory services, and testing solutions to customers worldwide. Its companies support industry standards development, product certification, and performance validation across a range of technically demanding applications.

SOURCE Savant, Inc.