The Save Home Health Coalition Praises Ways and Means Hearing

Targeting Fraud and Abuse Protects Vulnerable Beneficiaries, the Skilled Caregivers on Whom they Rely, and the American Taxpayers Who Sustain Seniors' Access to Care

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the House Ways and Means Committee convened an important hearing for all committee members that focused on protecting patients and taxpayers by taking tough action to address the Medicare fraud and abuse being perpetrated by criminal elements. In response, the Save Home Health Coalition issued the following statement:

"We thank the House Ways and Means Committee for holding this important hearing, which made it unmistakably clear: Medicare fraud in home health and hospice is a direct threat to beneficiary safety, access to care, and the integrity of these vital programs."

"Enforcement alone is not enough. It must be paired with correcting the underlying payment system. CMS cannot continue to rely on data it now knows is materially compromised to justify cuts that fall on legitimate providers and the patients they serve."

"The Save Home Health campaign will build on this momentum to ensure that protecting beneficiaries, restoring access to care, and fixing the payment model move forward together and without delay."

About The Save Home Health Coalition: The Save Home Health Coalition is a national movement of individuals and organizations dedicated to protecting the Medicare home health benefit from fraud and enabling millions of Americans to continue living with dignity, independence, and the highest quality of life.

SOURCE Save Home Health Coalition