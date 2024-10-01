The Savvy Ladies 2024 Awards Benefit Gala Making an Impact Advancing Financial Wellbeing for Women

Honoring Exceptional Leaders in Mentorship, Male Allyship, Change Makers, Inspiration, Rising Star, and Top Female Financial Finfluencers of the Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies, a nationally recognized non-profit organization empowering women through free financial education, including a national Free Financial Helpline, announces its 2024 Savvy Ladies Annual Gala Benefit, Power of Impact, to be hosted at the iconic Nasdaq MarketSite, Times Square, NY, on October 28th and is pleased to introduce this year's honorees, who are each exceptional leaders supporting & leading financial empowerment for women. Each honoree is recognized for their unwavering commitment to financial education & advancement of financial wellbeing for women.

Savvy Ladies honors fourteen outstanding individuals across six award categories, each significantly impacting women's financial empowerment. Their passion, dedication, and innovative approaches are paving the way for countless women to achieve financial wellbeing.

Plus, as the 2024 Head of Ceremonies for this year's Gala Celebration, Savvy Ladies is honored to welcome Monica Morales, a six-time Emmy Award-winning PIX11 News investigative reporter for the weekday evening newscasts at 5:45 pm and hosts her TV show called "Monica Makes It Happen." Monica Morales is renowned and beloved throughout New York City for making connections that positively change lives.

Announcing the 2024 Change Makers, each honoree making an impact by leading with purpose, Savvy Ladies awards Wendy Dessy, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Proskauer; Jacqueline "JaQ" Alexander Campbell, President, CEO, & Senior Wealth Advisor, Alexander Legacy Private Wealth Management; Molly Kohrs, Pro Bono Engagements Lead, Data Citizens with Purpose® KPMG; and Alicia Groscost, Executive Director: Chief Of Staff & Wealth Management D.E.I. Champion, J. P. Morgan.

The Stacy Francis Awards for Excellence in Mentorship honor Assured Guaranty Executives Holly Horn, Chief Surveillance Officer, and Maria Smirnova, Assistant Vice President Structured Finance.

Celebrating Male Allyship Savvy Ladies honors Chuck Privitera, Vice President of Workplace Advisory Solutions at Goldman Sachs, Ayco.

Recognizing impactful trailblazing talent in the financial world, Savvy Ladies recognizes Rising Star Chrissy Winkfield, VP Diverse Advisor Experience Program Lead J. P. Morgan Wealth Management.

The Savvy Ladies Inspiration Award honors Georgia Stitt, an award-winning composer, lyricist, music producer, and Founder and President of Maestra Music, an organization providing support, visibility, and community to the women and nonbinary people who make the music in the musical theatre industry.

Savvy Ladies honors Female Finfluencers who speak out about the importance of financial wellbeing for women, making learning about money accessible, and extending financial education to more diverse women's communities. The 2024 FinFluencer honorees are Lissa Prudencio and Liz Maria, co-hosts of NetNet Podcast; Mayra Alejandra Garcia, Founder Debt Free Latina Podcast; Jen Hemphill, Founder Her Dinero Matters Podcast and Vivian Tu, Founder Your Rich BFF.

The 2024 Savvy Ladies Honoree's will be acknowledged and celebrated at this year's Gala.

To learn More About Savvy Ladies, visit: https://www.savvyladies.org/

