The SCAAA Process™ Provides New Way Forward for Real Estate Investors

Proprietary Process Combines Research, AI Technology and Design-Thinking to Maximize Property Value 

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAAA, a strategy consulting, planning, and architecture firm with studios in Los Angeles, Seoul, Osaka and Dallas, formally brings to market The SCAAA Process™, codifying its long-standing project delivery method. The SCAAA Process™ challenges conventional approaches to real estate investment, offering a comprehensive alternative - beyond traditional architectural design and standard real estate pro forma - where a sustainable approach to development, a modern aesthetic and investment return successfully converge.

The SCAAA Process™ has been used to achieve operational efficiency and increase profitability of commercial projects such as RYSE Hotel in Seoul, DoubleTree Market Center in Dallas, TX, and for the U.S. expansion of Tous Les Jours, a bakery franchise with more than 1,650 locations worldwide.

"We take the guesswork out of decision-making," states Steven Song, an architect and founding principal at SCAAA. "Many development decisions are made based on partial data, over-reliance on numbers, oversimplification in understanding the urban context, and sometimes, reliance on the gut feeling of so-called real estate gurus".

The SCAAA Process™ serves as a tool to generate a cohesive and comprehensive solution in four phases: positioning; programming + experience (P+E) mapping; architectural design; and execution:

  • Positioning - Quantifiable and intangible variables are analyzed to determine the optimal positioning for a property. The intangible variables relate to development trends, site history, cultural undercurrent, social sciences and humanities, and human behavior patterns within spaces.
  • P+E Mapping - The variables are examined and weighed to develop programming (showing spaces relative to their functions). SCAAA is developing an AI-backed tool called AIBE (AI for the Built Environment) to maximize research capabilities and improve accuracy by reducing human bias from information and data-gathering.
  • Consistency aids success. The same team researches, designs and executes the development solutions.

"In addition to clients benefitting from its built-in continuity and accountability, The SCAAA Process™ can be implemented at an early stage, even before real estate transactions take place. And it allows SCAAA to develop strategies to add value to client's existing properties — even an empty plot of land," states Song.

Through The SCAAA Process™, Song and his team bring design solutions which maximize profits for clients, while adapting to society's needs and supporting community growth. As Song puts it, "This is SCAAA's ultimate commitment to sustainability on a global scale".

About @scaaa_global scaaa.com
We are a strategy consulting, planning and architecture practice with studios in Los Angeles, Seoul, Osaka and Dallas. We elevate our clients' businesses by forging lasting relationships so we can plan today for the economic, sociological and cultural paradigm shifts of tomorrow.

About Steven Song
Prior to founding SCAAA, Steven Song worked for MADA s.p.a.m. based in Shanghai and SOM (Skidmore, Owings & Merrill) in New York City. He is also CEO of Axle Companies, which invests in real estate and social impact businesses. Song is on the board of the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, and SCI-Arc (Southern California Institute of Architecture). LinkedIn profile here and Wikipedia page here.

Media Contact:
Lisa Boquiren
310-446-6170
[email protected]com

SOURCE SCAAA

