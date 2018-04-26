The SCE Group joins the AppBus Inside Program

"Secure access to applications is the DNA of SCE, as this is where the company started. It is exciting to add the first truly innovative secure access solution to our portfolio," stated Benjamin Massin, CEO, The SCE Group. "AppBus gives our customers a powerful platform enabling seamless access to critical applications and resources, regardless of endpoint, and without the need for further development. AppBus plays an important part in our evolving story. Our customers will make sound application investments based on business need rather than cost."

AppBus allows customers to securely access applications from any edge device, on any network without the need for a VPN, or changes to source code. AppBus delivers what is needed for next-generation workspace aggregation and process automation - allowing new and legacy applications to share data within a simple framework.

"SCE's unparalleled expertise in secure application delivery and integrating complex systems will only increase the value of the AppBus solution," continued AppBus CEO William (Bill) J. Conners, Jr. "This partnership fits perfectly with our mission of accelerating the digital transformation eXperience."

About The SCE Group

The SCE Group mission is to protect, defend and safeguard clients' Identity and Access systems. Leading with their expertise, SCE Group can manage, troubleshoot, and innovate an enterprise and its intellectual property to ensure that it is secured, leveraged and maximized to its full potential. As a science-based firm, product agnostic and highly experienced, they serve key verticals including healthcare, banking, legal services, insurance, and Retail.

About AppBus

AppBus provides a digital business platform that integrates, automates and secures enterprise application delivery to any device on any network. With AppBus, acclimating to change is simple. We leverage the capabilities of the enterprise, enable transparency for automation and accelerate the delivery of optimal experiences. Our platform ensures innovation and rapid time to value throughout the enterprise ecosystem with employees, customers, and partners.

Visit us at AppBus.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-sce-group-joins-the-appbus-inside-program-300636806.html

SOURCE AppBus