THE SCENE ANNOUNCES STAR-STUDDED PODCAST GUESTS, INCLUDING RIDE THE CYCLONE and CLUE CREATIVES

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scene has quickly become one of the fastest growing weekly newsletters for theatre educators worldwide. The free weekly newsletter, which distributes every Saturday morning, has been viewed more than 12 million times since its premiere in 2022. Now, its audio companion, The Scene Podcast, is unveiling its new lineup of Broadway creatives and other luminary guests.

Hosted by Justin Borak, playwright, actor, and TikTok sensation, each episode delves into various segments designed to enlighten and entertain, including the exploration of new plays in "Show You Should Know" and succinct theatre-related discussions in "Theatre in a Minute." Actress, Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical, Sweeny Todd), and actor/playwright Douglas Lyons (Chicken and Biscuits), led a powerful roster of guests which began April 1st. Upcoming episodes feature:

April 15, 2024 : Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond , the creative minds behind Ride the Cyclone , share their journey of how this once under-the-radar musical found viral success on TikTok and back on stage!





, the creative minds behind share their journey of how this once under-the-radar musical found viral success on TikTok and back on stage! April 22, 2024 : Sandy Rustin , celebrated Broadway playwright and actress best known for her adaptation of Clue and the hit Broadway comedy The Cottage .





, celebrated Broadway playwright and actress best known for her adaptation of and the hit Broadway comedy . April 29, 2024 : Alvaro Saar Rios , playwright who creates multi-generational experiences with his plays, including hits such as Luchadora! and On The Wings of a Mariposa.





playwright who creates multi-generational experiences with his plays, including hits such as and On May 6, 2024 : Jaclyn Backhaus , playwright and educator whose works include Out Of Time, Wives, India Pale Ale , Men On Boats, and You On The Moors Now .





playwright and educator whose works include and . May 13, 2024 : Kate Hamill , actor and playwright recognized in 2017, by The Wall Street Journal, as Playwright of the Year. Titles include Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, Vanity Fair, Little Women, Mansfield Park, and Emma .





actor and playwright recognized in 2017, by The Wall Street Journal, as Playwright of the Year. Titles include and . May 20, 2024 : Candrice Jones , playwright, poet, educator, and resident fellow at Ground Floor, which is housed by Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Popular plays include Crackbaby and FLEX .





playwright, poet, educator, and resident fellow at Ground Floor, which is housed by Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Popular plays include and . May 27, 2024 : Michael Cotey , is a director and producer who founded ENOUGH : Plays to End Gun Violence , a program that aims to use theatre as a means for social change.





is a director and producer who founded , a program that aims to use theatre as a means for social change. June 3, 2024 : Lauren Gunderson , one of the most-produced playwrights in America and two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for her titles I and You and The Book of Will. Other works include The Revolutionists, Silent Sky, Bauer, Natural Shocks, The Wickhams, and Miss Bennet .

"With our podcast, we're thrilled to open the curtain to an even wider audience, offering a backstage pass to the minds of some of the industry's most brilliant and diverse voices," says Zach Dulli, Editor-in-Chief of The Scene.

The Scene Podcast airs new episodes every Monday morning, available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Goodpods, and YouTube. Subscribe today and join a community where your passion for theatre gets a standing ovation.

