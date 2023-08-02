The Schedule for CNCF's gRPC Conf 2023 is Live

One-day conference offers an exciting opportunity for technologists interested in gRPC to learn, share, and drive further innovation across the ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, has released the schedule for gRPC Conf 2023, happening in-person in Sunnyvale, California, on September 20th. Attendees of all technical backgrounds can attend five keynotes and 14 breakout sessions spanning topics like ecosystem and tooling, gRPC user stories, case studies, and production use cases.

This one-day, in-person event will serve as a catalyst to drive gRPC insights and innovations and will inspire connections to help attendees grow their own ecosystem. Attended by end users, project leads, and contributors, experts will share real-world implementations of gRPC, best practices for developers, and topic expert deep dives. This event is indispensable for anyone using or considering gRPC in their applications today.

"gRPC is currently one of the most active and mature CNCF projects, showcasing the importance of connecting and operating distributed services efficiently," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "This conference is meant to be an opportunity to dig deeper into gRPC and drive continued innovation within the project and surrounding ecosystem. We look forward to attendees being able to meet with project leads, network with peers, end users and participate in sessions to expand their knowledge."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from open source community members, including:

For the full gRPC Conf program, please visit the schedule.

Registration
Register for the early-bird price of $50 through September 6.

Thank You to Our Sponsors
gRPC Conf is possible thanks to our wonderful community and generous support from our Diamond sponsor: Google Cloud, Platinum sponsor: Buf, and Gold sponsor: Postman.

The deadline to sponsor gRPC is August 16, 2023, 11:59 PM PST. Contact [email protected] if interested.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

