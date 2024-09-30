The Schedule is Live for Cloud Native Computing Foundation's First KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2024

On 11 and 12 December, the cloud native community will come together for the first time in Delhi this winter to dive deep into the innovative ecosystem of cloud native technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced the schedule for the first KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2024 , happening in Delhi from 11 – 12 December.

The schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India was curated by co-chairs Nikhita Raghunath of VMware by Broadcom and Divya Mohan of SUSE who led a program committee of 62 community members to develop a compelling program that includes 56 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions, with 12 CNCF project maintainer-hosted sessions.

"India is the third largest contributor to CNCF projects, and the country's cloud native community has played a huge role in the growth of our ecosystem," said Priyanka Sharma, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "There is a formidable constellation of maintainers, contributors, and end users in India and so we are particularly thrilled to bring a KubeCon + CloudNativeCon to Delhi. We look forward to engaging in the country with a blockbuster show!"

Join the cloud native ecosystem for two days to learn and share knowledge to advance cloud native computing. The community-curated schedule will include talks from diverse community members, including:

CNCF Maintainer Summit

On 10 December, CNCF will be hosting the Maintainer Summit , an exclusive event only for maintainers of CNCF's Graduated, Incubating, and Sandbox projects to gather face-to-face, collaborate, and celebrate the projects that make up the cloud native ecosystem. Attendees and speakers will share best practices, discuss the contributing processes, and solve common problems across projects.

Interested maintainers must be registered for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India to participate.

Sponsorships

Companies interested in sponsoring KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India should submit a request to [email protected] by Friday, 8 November.

Dan Kohn Scholarship Program

The Dan Kohn Scholarship (includes Diversity, Need-Based, and Maintainer Scholarship) applications for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India are due October 13 at 23:59 PST.

Registration

Standard registration for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India is available until 4 November at 11:59 PM Indian Standard Time.

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India is made possible with support from sponsors .

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

