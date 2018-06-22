The Scherer Team of MSA Mortgage, LLC Sponsor the GBAR & MAR Young Professionals Network Summer Social

BOSTON, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scherer Team of MSA Mortgage, LLC recently sponsored the Young Professionals Network Summer Social at Boston's Back Bay Restaurant.

The room was packed with realtors, attorneys, financial planners and insurance agents from all over the Greater Boston area. Everyone was energized to network and learn from one another about the latest industry news and trends.

"GBAR & MAR have an incredible group of professionals that are looking to excel in the real estate industry," said Rick Scherer, Vice President/Senior Mortgage Planner at MSA Mortgage. "We are thankful for the opportunity to support their mission and learn from our partners."

The focus of the Summer Social was to help young real estate professionals excel in their careers by giving them the tools and encouragement to become involved. They discussed the importance of taking an active role in advocacy issues affecting the current housing market and their profession.

"Coming together to network and learn from one another is a powerful thing," said Nick Fiel, Loan Officer at MSA Mortgage. "We consider it a privilege to support organizations like GBAR & MAR that set such a high level of professionalism in our real estate community."

About MSA Mortgage, LLC

Founded in 2001 with just two employees, MSA has grown tremendously in its seventeen years. With four locations in Massachusetts and one in Vermont, MSA expects to expand their market share across New England in the next five years. To learn more, visit MSAmortgage.com.

