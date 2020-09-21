The Scholars of Sustenance Million Meals Campaign

CARY, N.C. and BALI, INDONESIA and BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospitality industry in Asia has been hit hard by COVID. Most hotel employees were furloughed or laid off, with personal financial disaster looming. In SOS' territories, especially the islands of Phuket and Bali, people have been impacted significantly. All these jobs lost makes it hard for a population not used to having buffers or being able to cope with unemployment for any length of time.

SOS is a food rescue charity operating in Thailand and Indonesia for many years, never expecting to become such a serious stake-holder in a sudden wide-ranging food crisis. When COVID hit and shut down hotels, airlines, and restaurants, many poor people became hopelessly impacted and can no longer afford basic nutrition. SOS quickly became the logistics partner of governments and large donors of food, to ensure safe cool-technology delivery of good nutrition to the needy.

"We started SOS to find, inspect, and deliver to the needy surplus foods from commercial entities such as hotels and retailers, but COVID changed everything and now we are also cooking for the destitute", said Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder of SOS International. "Since then, SOS has adapted to a new world, where volume surplus foods shifted from retail to manufacturers and excess nutrition shifted to new donors, yet we are still able to serve the hungry"

Setting up SOS Rescue kitchens purchasing food ingredients to complement donated foods, SOS needs more nutrition. SOS is therefore launching the Millions of Meals Campaign. SOS has focused on combining purchased and donated foods to reach a per meal cost of less than US $ 0.10. For every dollar donated to SOS, an amazing 20x value of food is served by SOS. Since inception, SOS has already served over 7 million meals to hungry people, with the goal to give away 25 million meals in 2025. Every $100 donation gives $2,000 food on the table. With a staff of over 50 people and 9 trucks, SOS is hard at work serving the needy. Yet, COVID is not going away soon and the growing amounts of SOS recipients need your help.

Please donate to the rescue kitchen: https://www.scholarsofsustenance.org/support-sos

www.scholarsofsustenance.org

www.facebook.com/scholarsofsustenancefoundation/

SOURCE Scholars of Sustenance

Related Links

https://www.scholarsofsustenance.org

