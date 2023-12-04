The Scholastic 2023 Philanthropic Impact Report Celebrates Partnerships Committed to Literacy for All Children

Through donations of millions of books and funding dollars, and a wide range of creative collaborations, Scholastic works to elevate its partners' missions to deliver access, choice, and diversity of books regardless of a child's literacy experience or economic background

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education and media company, released its second annual Philanthropic Impact Report*, featuring stories of true partnership that continue the Company's long-standing efforts to increase access to books and literacy for all children.

To learn more about the Scholastic Philanthropic Impact Report, visit: http://scholastic.com/csr.

 "Our philanthropic impact partners understand that all children need access to choose books and build their home libraries to develop their choosing muscles, reading fluency, and identity as readers–all of which are imperative for their literacy," said Judy Newman, Scholastic Chief Impact Officer. "Scholastic's mission is to support our partners in their impressive work to overcome barriers such as poverty and insufficient resources to guarantee access to literacy for all children regardless of their reading experience or economic background."

The stories shown in the pages of Scholastic's 2022-2023 Philanthropic Impact Report reflect the breadth and depth of the work with partners dedicated to advancing the well-being of children on their literacy journeys. Whether an individual classroom teacher, a family member attending a book fair, or an event with a global not-for-profit, the shared mission to deliver literacy for all children is evident throughout the critical work done with Scholastic's partners. This past school year, more than 5 million books and $650,000 in cash were donated by Scholastic to advance literacy initiatives with partners such as Save the Children, Book Harvest, Toys for Tots, LitWorld®, Reach out and Read, Share the Magic Foundation, and many more.

"Thousands of children and families in our communities are building home libraries chock full of Scholastic books, and whenever Clifford visits, kids flock to him and shriek with glee and delight," said Ginger Young, North Carolina based-Book Harvest founder.

Research from the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report™ shows us that the majority of parents agree that every child needs to have books of their own at home; however, that is not the reality for all children, which makes this work essential.

In addition to external partners, Scholastic's philanthropic impact work continues through its time-honored, treasured school-based channels. Schools raised more than $217 million in cash and Scholastic Dollars to use towards free books and resources by hosting Scholastic Book Fairs, while the company's sponsored Fairs provided over a million free books to more than 250,000 kids in under-resourced communities; and Scholastic Book Clubs gave approximately 6.1 million books through its programming. Through the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, the nonprofit home of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, founded 100 years ago, Scholastic is dedicated to showcasing student work and raising awareness of the incredible talent, originality, and voice of teens through traveling exhibitions and special events.

*Scholastic reports philanthropic efforts based on its fiscal year calendar, which began June 1, 2022 and ended May 31, 2023.

SOURCE Scholastic Inc

