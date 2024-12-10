The Scholastic 2024 Philanthropic Impact Report Shares Efforts to Promote Book Access for Every Child

Scholastic and its partners, through their joint missions, reached more than 30 million children and 350,000 teachers by distributing books within their nonprofit networks

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education and media company, released its third annual Philanthropic Impact Report, featuring inspiring stories of its long-standing initiatives and partnerships to improve global literacy and book access for all children.

To learn more about the Scholastic Philanthropic Impact Report, visit: www.scholastic.com/csr .

"At Scholastic, we recognize the transformative power of working with partners to put our aligned missions into action," said Judy Newman, Scholastic Chief Impact Officer. "Guided by research, we and our partners are dedicated to getting students, families, educators, and communities the much-needed resources they need, and creating the irresistible experiences that encourage a life-long love of reading for every child."

The Scholastic 2024 Philanthropic Impact Report illustrates the Company's work with partners to develop innovative educational programs and initiatives that are essential factors in the learning and success of all children. With millions of books distributed and hundreds of millions raised by schools in the form of cash and Scholastic dollars, the work is far-reaching to remove barriers to literacy with partners such as the Scripps Howard Foundation, Book Trust, Governor's Early Literacy Foundation, Reach Out and Read, Save the Children, and many more this past school year.

"Since 2016, the Scripps Howard Fund has provided 1.5 million books to some of the nation's most vulnerable children," shared Meredith Delaney, President and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. "Through our collaboration with Scholastic, we not only give children access to books, but also the freedom to choose the ones that captivate them, resonate with their experiences, and open doors to new worlds."

The Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report™ underscores the key role schools play in increasing children's access to books. According to the research, 54% of children get the books they read for fun from school or classroom libraries, school book fairs, and order forms sent home by their teacher.

SOURCE Scholastic Inc