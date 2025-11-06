The School House and Founder Mimosa Jones Tunney Named Finalists for the 2025 Yass Prize

Recognition celebrates Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding, and Permissionless education innovation

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The School House and its Founder & President, Mimosa Jones Tunney, have been named finalists for the 2025 Yass Prize, one of the nation's most prestigious awards recognizing innovation in education. The School House is the only school in New York State to be selected as a finalist this year.

The School House in East Northport, NY, the only school in New York State to be a 2025 YASS Prize finalist Mimosa Jones Tunney, Founder and President of The School House and The American Emergent Curriculum.

Often called the "Pulitzer of Education Innovation," the Yass Prize honors organizations that exemplify the STOP principles — Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding, and Permissionless education. The School House and its pioneering American Emergent Curriculum (AEC) stood out for their distinctive blend of pedagogical science, hands-on learning, and real-world skill-building for children from toddlerhood through eighth grade.

In recent months, The School House has drawn national attention from Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, and U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, who each made in-person visits to experience the American Emergent Curriculum in action.

"This recognition affirms what we've believed all along — that when you put children first and give Educators permission to innovate, extraordinary things happen," said Mimosa Jones Tunney, Founder & President of The School House and The American Emergent Curriculum. "We're deeply honored to represent our Learners, our families, and the future of education on this national stage."

The Yass Prize is awarded by the Center for Education Reform in partnership with Forbes. It identifies and supports models that redefine education through innovation, sustainability, and measurable impact. Finalists participate in the Yass Accelerator, presenting their work to national leaders, policymakers, and education investors for the opportunity to receive expanded funding and national visibility.

The Journey Ahead

As a finalist, The School House will join other education leaders at the Yass Prize Accelerator in Miami, where each contender will present their model and outcomes before a panel of national judges. Winners will be announced on December 4th in Washington, D.C., where the grand prize of $1 million — known as the Pulitzer of Education — will be awarded.

Regardless of the outcome, this recognition positions The School House and the AEC for continued national growth — expanding their TSH Anywhere microschool and homeschool network and deepening their mission to fix school in America by putting children, not systems, at the center of education.

About The School House

The School House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit school in East Northport, New York, serving Learners from toddler through eighth grade. Its proprietary American Emergent Curriculum (AEC) blends a structured foundation with project-based learning, critical thinking, and entrepreneurship. Founded by Educator and reform advocate Mimosa Jones Tunney, The School House is dedicated to building schools that work — scientifically, emotionally, and humanely.

