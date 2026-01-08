The Science and Innovation Behind Jubileye Health: A Breakthrough in Dry Eye & Glare Defense

How advanced research and clinically studied ingredients are redefining eye comfort and visual clarity.

ALICE, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubileye Health Dry Eye & Glare Defense represents a breakthrough in ocular wellness, built on cutting-edge research and clinically studied ingredients that target the root causes of eye discomfort. Unlike traditional solutions that only offer temporary relief, Jubileye's formulation leverages osmolytes for cellular hydration, hyaluronic acid for tear-film stability, and visual antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin for glare protection—all delivered in a clean-label, omega-3-free capsule designed for maximum bioavailability.

Jubileye Health Dry Eye and Glare Defense is a 2-in-1 solution-hydration + glare support-delivered in a clean label, omega-3-free capsule. You get meaningful doses of osmolytes, hyaluronic acid, electrolytes, and visual antioxidants (lutein/zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, bilberry) with clinically studied ingredients and meaningful doses. Our Jubileye Eye Health supplement is made with science-driven ingredients that support the eyes from the inside out..

This science-driven approach ensures comprehensive support for all three layers of the tear film, helping consumers achieve lasting eye comfort and visual clarity from the inside out.

Why Cellular Hydration Matters in Dry Eye

While many dry eye solutions focus on reducing tear evaporation or supplementing surface moisture, emerging research suggests that dry eye symptoms often begin when corneal surface cells lose water and struggle to maintain proper osmotic balance. When cells are dehydrated, the tear film can become unstable—even when oil production is adequately addressed and artificial tears are applied regularly.

Jubileye Health incorporates osmolytes such as betaine, which are known to help cells regulate water balance and protect against environmental and metabolic stress. This cellular hydration support is complemented by hyaluronic acid and electrolytes, which help reinforce tear-film stability and moisture retention—creating a more resilient ocular surface from the foundation up.

The Innovation Behind Jubileye

Jubileye Health's 2-in-1 formula combines hydration support and glare defense in a single capsule. Its proprietary blend includes:

Osmolytes (Betaine) for cellular hydration and osmotic balance

for cellular hydration and osmotic balance Hyaluronic Acid & Electrolytes for tear-film stability

for tear-film stability Visual Antioxidants such as lutein, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, and bilberry for glare protection and retinal support

such as lutein, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, and bilberry for glare protection and retinal support Bioavailability Enhancers like phytosomal curcumin for optimal absorption

Manufactured in the USA in a cGMP-certified facility, Jubileye Health delivers clinically studied ingredients in meaningful doses, ensuring quality and safety for consumers seeking a science-backed approach to eye health.

"Our goal was to create a solution that goes beyond surface-level relief," said Dr. Raymund Garza, optometrist and creator of Jubileye Health Dry Eye and Glare Defense. "By focusing on cellular hydration, osmotic balance, and antioxidant protection, we've developed a formula that supports eye comfort from the inside out. Patients wanted a clean, omega-3-free option that truly works—and Jubileye delivers exactly that."

Looking Ahead

Jubileye Health is committed to ongoing research and innovation in ocular wellness. Future developments will continue to leverage advanced science to help consumers protect and enhance their vision in an increasingly digital world.

Availability: Jubileye Health Dry Eye & Glare Defense is now available for purchase at www.jubileye.com.

For more information, images, or to schedule an interview with Dr. Garza, please call (361) 668-3937 or email: [email protected].

SOURCE Jubileye Health