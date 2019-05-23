The Science of Business: Consulting Firm Develops Novel Framework for Cross-Functional Problem Solving

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-disciplinary organizations roadblocked by confirmation bias in their decision-making may consider a more scientific method of finding clarity. FischerJordan, a cross-functional management consulting firm, is bringing a field-tested approach to client problem-solving through a framework inspired by the scientific process.

FischerJordan is the post-merger identity of Khiron Advisors and Fischer Jordan LLC, representing the fusion of two specific and developed perspectives in Strategy, Analytics, and Technology. This merger brought a single source of expertise to companies seeking a more comprehensive approach to their growth, profitability and technology strategy. The emergence of a more general problem-solving framework is their latest step toward attaining uncommon clarity for their clients.

"Now that we have three powerful practice areas available to deploy, we have focused on creating a unified framework that ties these areas together into one consistent cross-functional approach," comments Partner Boaz Salik. "We are excited to offer a more standardized approach to our process of client value delivery."

This approach began with FischerJordan's observation of confirmation bias entering and skewing the organizational decision-making process. "The scientific method, properly applied, helps to reduce confirmation bias due to the emphasis on decisions reached by experiment in response to a falsifiable hypothesis," adds Partner Neet Shah.

More than just an intellectual abstraction, the framework has been rigorously field-tested with consistent positive results in numerous client situations. It draws from the problem-solving approaches utilized in other domains, most predominantly science and engineering.

The approach is detailed further in their latest white paper, "A Scientific Approach to Cross-Functional Problem Solving."

With a primary focus on making complex systems more manageable, the firm tailors its engagement model to the client's needs and priorities. "In most cases, we leverage a combination of all three practice areas in order to maximize the reliability, impact, and implementability of the work," concludes Salik.

Headquartered in New York with locations in Denver and Mumbai, FischerJordan draws on an international network of consulting talent. This allows the firm to provide advisory services, as well as implementation and interim operational expert leadership where necessary.

FischerJordan is a cross-disciplinary consulting firm that helps businesses achieve uncommon clarity, gain control and win in the marketplace. We combine Strategy, Analytics and Technology to generate maximum value for our clients. We believe that our work should improve the lives of people and be connected to meaning beyond profit.



