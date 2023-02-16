The Scleroderma Research Foundation Will Be Featured on "Behind The Mystery" Presented by The Balancing Act® Airing on Lifetime®

Airing February 20 and on Rare Disease Day, February 28

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF) will shine a light on scleroderma—a rare, often misdiagnosed disease—on "Behind The Mystery," a specialized series presented by The Balancing Act® and airing on Lifetime® on February 20 and on Rare Disease Day, February 28. Scleroderma Research Foundation Founding Board Member Susan Feniger, Dr. Lorinda Chung, Professor of Medicine and Dermatology, Division of Immunology and Rheumatology at Stanford University School of Medicine, and scleroderma patient Melissa will share insights about the disease and research developments supported by the Scleroderma Research Foundation—the country's first and leading nonprofit investor in medical research into scleroderma.

"The Scleroderma Research Foundation is laser-focused on funding and facilitating research in order to advance treatments and find a cure for scleroderma so that people don't need to suffer," says Joanne Gold, Executive Director of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. "The Scleroderma Research Foundation works with top leaders across a variety of fields in order to expand our knowledge of the causes of scleroderma and improve treatments for patients. With 'Behind the Mystery,' we hope to expand the public's understanding of scleroderma, building on the Scleroderma Research Foundation's more than 30 years of committed work to accelerate the pace of research and raise awareness."

"The Scleroderma Research Foundation story of friendship, family, and the commitment to cutting edge treatment is the perfect partner for our Behind the Mystery Rare Disease Day special," adds Carri Levy, Creator of Behind the Mystery.

Scleroderma is a rare, and often a life-threatening autoimmune disease that can cause fibrosis in the skin and other vital organs. In the most serious cases, complications can result in damage to the heart, lungs, and digestive system. The Scleroderma Research Foundation funds and facilitates the most promising, highest quality research aimed at improved therapies and, ultimately, a cure for scleroderma.

About Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)

The Scleroderma Research Foundation is the single largest investor in scleroderma research in the U.S., focused on bringing the best minds in science together to find a cure for scleroderma. The SRF was established in 1987 by patient-turned-activist Sharon Monsky, when research on this potentially life-threatening illness was nearly nonexistent. Sharon lost her battle to the disease in 2002, but her vision lives on today, as the SRF remains committed to funding the most promising research aimed at improved therapies and finding a cure. Through the generosity of donors, the SRF has invested more than $39 million dollars to date in scleroderma research, funding and facilitating research at top institutions such as Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Stanford University, and University of California, San Francisco, so that—one day—no one will suffer from scleroderma. Stay engaged with SRF at http://srfcure.org and via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®, and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

About BrandStar

We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

