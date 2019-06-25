The Screaming New OWC Envoy Pro EX with USB-C is the Fastest USB-C SSD Ever Built
Speeds up to 980 MB/s, bus-powered, ultra-portable, dust tight and water resistant, this NVMe M.2 SSD delivers unbeatable performance and reliability on-the-go
Jun 25, 2019, 07:30 ET
WOODSTOCK, Ill., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected creators of SSDs, Thunderbolt external drives, PC & Mac docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, today announced the Envoy Pro EX with USB-C, the latest addition to its massive lineup of award-winning SSDs and external drives for professional workflows. In April, OWC was honored to have its Thunderblade SSD awarded a prestigious 2019 BaM Award at the 2019 NAB by a panel of 40+ independent subject matter experts.
Performance and Endurance
The Envoy Pro EX with USB-C packs production-level performance in a palm-size package. Inside the finely-crafted shell sits a high performance NVMe M.2 SSD that delivers blazing fast access to data and no interruption to professional workflows. With speeds up to 980MB/s, Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, and backed by OWC's rock solid 3-year warranty, pro creators can say goodbye to their desks knowing they have the performance of NVMe and ultra-reliable data protection to maintain their best work everywhere their adventures take them.
Beauty and Brawn
The OWC Envoy Pro EX with USB-C gives projects and presentations the professional-level performance and polish they deserve. Housed in anodized aluminum, it's the perfectly sleek take-along for field work and remote locations, with plenty of room for photos, videos, music, and important files. Lean on its award-winning design to add style to office and client meetings. Lightweight, rugged and slim, it easily fits in a bag or coat pocket for the ultimate in on-the-go convenience. Built tough for every challenge, the USB-C Envoy Pro EX can handle that unexpected rainstorm or splash, or even submersion in up to one meter of water while keeping prized data safe.
Tech Specs At-A-Glance
- Transfer speeds up to 980MB/s
- Capacity up to 2TB
- IP67 Rated (dust tight + water resistant for up to 30 minutes in 1 meter of water)
- NVMe M.2 SSD
- Compatible with both Mac & PC, plus direct-connect to devices like the latest USB-C cameras from Blackmagic Design
- Bus-powered
- Quiet fanless operation
- Ultra-portable
- Mac or PC
- Thunderbolt 3 compatible
"Our Envoy Pro EX family of SSDs has been a massive hit with both our professional and prosumer customers, especially for demanding workflows in-studio or rugged environments," said OWC CEO and Founder Larry O'Connor. "Today we are delighted to expand the lineup on behalf of our customers who prefer a USB-C interface, yet still demand the absolute top of the line in blazing throughput, rugged performance and extreme reliability. This is unquestionably the fastest USB-C SSD ever produced…period."
Pricing and Availability
The family of Envoy Pro EX with USB-C are backed by a 3-Year OWC Limited Warranty and are available now at MacSales.com as follows:
About OWC
Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination, and everything is possible.
Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.
© 2019 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.
SOURCE OWC
Share this article