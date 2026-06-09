The Screen Guilt Paradox: 84% of Parents Now Feel Guilty About Screen Use, Yet 98% of Parents Allow Screentime

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingokids, the No. 1 online entertainment platform for young children, found that guilt among parents over their kids' screen use is increasing and, while almost all families allow screentime, most parents feel guilty about it. The finding comes from the newly released Kids Interactive Entertainment Report, a detailed look at screentime trends of kids ages 8 and under. The report dubs this phenomenon the "Screen Guilt Paradox."

Findings from the Kids Interactive Entertainment Report from Lingokids.

According to the study, parental guilt over kids' screentime has dramatically increased in the past year. In 2025, Lingokids released a landmark study showing that 74% of parents feel guilty about their kids' screen use. It was accompanied by an award-winning short film, The Trial, highlighting the invisible weight of parental guilt. In the year since, the portion of parents who say they have experienced guilt or negative feelings about screentime has climbed to 84.6%, an increase of 14.3%.

Meanwhile, the report also found that only 2% of U.S. parents of young children do not allow any screentime. Screentime for families is ubiquitous, and for five out of six parents, it also comes with feelings of guilt.

"98% of parents allow screentime and 84.6% of them feel guilty about it. How is this possible? The problem isn't the screens. It's the content," says child psychologist Dr. Diana Barrett. "Parents don't trust that their kids' screentime is quality time. As that changes, we'll see guilt decrease."

Indeed, when asked why they feel guilty about their kids' screentime, concerns about the content was the top reason parents cited.

Why do parents feel bad about screentime?

Inappropriate content — 49.3%

Overuse — 37.6%

Passive "couch potato" content — 31.6%

Negatively impact development — 28.9%

Should be doing something else — 25.1%

Ads — 24.7%

Judging myself — 13.6%

Pressure from others — 12.7%

"The conversation around kids' screentime so often focuses on the amount of time kids spend on screens, which is important for parents to navigate, but the quality dimension tends to get lost," says Lingokids COO Mikael Journo. "Parents don't have to feel guilty about screentime, particularly if they are mindful of how their kids are engaging with screens, not just how much."

As an ad-free, highly curated platform with expert-developed content featuring collaborations with NASA, the World Wildlife Fund and many more, Lingokids strives to be screentime with everything kids love that adults can feel good about too.

Read the full Kids Interactive Entertainment Report at lingokids.com/research.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is the No. 1 kids' interactive entertainment platform, loved by kids, designed by educators, and trusted by parents worldwide. Used by over 20 million kids each month, Lingokids turns fun screen time into safe, high-quality play that sneaks in learning.

Lingokids sparks curiosity and creativity, helping kids explore who they are and who they can become. With over 4,000 activities, shows, and songs, more than 30 awards, and nearly 200 million downloads worldwide, we partner with the biggest names including Blippi, NASA, BBC Earth, and Oxford University Press.

To learn more, visit lingokids.com. Everything kids love.

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SOURCE Lingokids