The Scruggs Companies Appoints Greg Rogowski to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scruggs Companies ("Scruggs"), consisting of The Scruggs Company and Neil Technical Services, today announced the appointment of Greg Rogowski to its Board of Directors. Scruggs is a provider of critical products and services to the municipal water and wastewater industry.

Mr. Rogowski brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience across the water infrastructure, industrial, and engineered materials sectors. He most recently served as Executive Vice President of Mueller Water Products, Inc. from 2018 to 2020 and President of Mueller Co. from 2009 to 2017, where he led the company's core operating division focused on water distribution infrastructure, and oversaw sales and marketing. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rogowski served as President & CEO of Performance Fibers and held general management and global marketing leadership positions at Honeywell / AlliedSignal across engineered materials businesses.

"Greg's appointment to the Scruggs Board reflects our focus on surrounding the company with operators who have scaled leading businesses in the water infrastructure ecosystem," said Dan Myers, President of Scruggs. "His relationships across the OEM and distribution landscape, combined with his commercial and operational track record, will be invaluable as we work to further grow Scruggs."

"Scruggs has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner to municipalities and OEMs across a large and growing market," said Greg Rogowski. "I see tremendous opportunity to deepen the company's OEM relationships, expand its service capabilities, and pursue strategic growth in attractive geographies. I look forward to working with the Scruggs team to realize that potential."

About The Scruggs Companies

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, The Scruggs Companies provides essential flow control products – spanning valves, actuators, and automation components – and repair and maintenance services for water and wastewater infrastructure across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas. Through its differentiated product and service offering, Scruggs supports municipal water and wastewater customers through the lifecycle of construction, expansion, and ongoing maintenance of essential water infrastructure. Scruggs is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group Foundation Fund. For further information, please visit https://www.scruggsco.com/ and https://ntshouston.com/.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE The Scruggs Companies