The Sculpt Society and New Balance Launch a Free 'Move With Us' Program to Level Up Your Running Goals

The 1-week program available via The Sculpt Society app will focus on full body cross training to strengthen and support your body and mind

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Sculpt Society, the #1 empowering sculpt and dance cardio workout, and New Balance launch a free 1-week 'Move With Us' program that combines a mix of movement and meditation for a holistic approach to runner recovery and training.

Available to everyone via The Sculpt Society app (October 24th - October 28th), the full body cross training program for runners will help strengthen your hips, core, legs and arms, to enhance your strength, stamina, and ultimately help you reach your running goals.

Megan Roup x New Balance 'Move with Us' Program

The 'Move With Us' Program includes a dedicated calendar featuring;

5 workouts (30 min Sculpt, 30 min Full Body, 2 Quickie workouts and a Stretch)

2 meditations

This program is designed to support runners with a heavy emphasis on glute exercises, hip mobility and mindfulness. It's important to take care of your body both physically and mentally when training, and this program does just that.

"I love that The Sculpt Society can support members through all of their wellness journeys, whether training for a marathon or recovering from an injury. It's my goal to empower my community through movement, and offer the tools and guidance needed to support their individual needs," said The Sculpt Society Founder, Megan Roup.

For more information on the free program, please visit www.TheSculptSociety.com and follow @thesculptsociety and @meganroup for updates.

About The Sculpt Society:

The Sculpt Society is the #1 Sculpt and Dance Cardio workout designed to empower women through movement. TSS is about feeling confident and strong in our bodies and loving them for all that they do for us! The TSS method combines powerful sculpting exercises with easy-to-follow dance cardio for a fun and effective workout. The goal is to give you a great workout in less than an hour. From beginner to advanced, the TSS method will help you see and feel results, while having FUN working out.

About New Balance:

Independent since 1906, New Balance empowers people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. New Balance running focuses not only on the physical benefits of the sport, but the mental health benefits as well. Running can activate your mind and body in ways that might change your life. Go beyond the run with New Balance.

Media Contact:

Jillian Eldredge

[email protected]

508-207-2384

SOURCE The Sculpt Society