The Sculpt Society and Saltair Launch '7 Days of Self Love' Program, Rooted in Inclusiveness and Confidence for Every Body

The 1-week program available on The Sculpt Society App beginning Feb 13th includes a curation of movement, self-confidence chats, nourishing recipes, journal prompts, self-care rituals and more!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Sculpt Society app launches a brand new program, 7 Days of Self Love, in collaboration with Saltair and its founder, Iskra Lawrence. The program includes a curation of movement for every body, nourishing recipes, journaling prompts, chats with the two founders and self-care rituals inspired by both brands' shared mission to empower women to feel confident in their bodies.

Megan Roup & Iskra Lawrence

This gentle program is the perfect introduction to The Sculpt Society and is meant for all levels, whether you're just starting a movement practice or could use some extra self-care. The quickie classes are meant to be done individually or stacked for a spicier workout.

TSS x Saltair 7 Days of Self Love Program Includes:

7-day calendar of movement + self-care rituals

Five 10-min quickie classes curated by The Sculpt Society Founder, Megan Roup + Saltair Founder, Iskra Lawrence

Daily journal prompts

Nourishing + satisfying recipes

Body care rituals inspired by Saltair's best-selling products

Chats with Megan and Iskra on body confidence, relationships and entrepreneurship

"I've admired Iskra's infectious positivity and success as an entrepreneur for quite some time, which is why I'm thrilled to partner with her to create a really unique program for The Sculpt Society. Unlike other programs, in addition to movement, this program includes self-care rituals that are really important to both of us, like journaling, setting aside time to care for our bodies, and nourishing them with really delicious recipes. We could all use more time to take care of ourselves and that's what this week is all about," said The Sculpt Society Founder, Megan Roup.

"As someone who experienced body dysmorphia and disordered eating, I haven't always had the healthiest relationship with movement. Megan's TSS is one of those magical safe spaces where you feel welcome and movement is celebrated because your body deserves it. Her unique way to motivate and uplift is so aligned with my personal mission, and also Saltair's, of encouraging everybody to feel welcome and to know they deserve daily moments of self care because looking after ourselves is essential not a luxury - even as busy moms and business owners," said Entrepreneur, Founder of Saltair, Model and Mom, Iskra Lawrence.

TSS Members can access the new program via the TSS app. Any non-members can access the program by signing up for a TSS membership, which comes with a 1-week free trial. Follow @thesculptsociety, @meganroup, @saltair + @iskra for real-time updates and exclusive offers.

About The Sculpt Society:

The Sculpt Society is the #1 Sculpt and Dance Cardio workout designed to empower women through movement. TSS is about feeling confident and strong in our bodies. The TSS method combines powerful sculpting exercises with easy-to-follow dance cardio for a fun and effective workout. The goal is to give you a great workout in less than an hour. From beginner to advanced, the TSS method will help you see and feel results, while having FUN.

www.thesculptsociety.com | @thesculptsociety

About Saltair:

We believe bodycare is skincare. Founded in January 2022 by Entrepreneur and Model Iskra Lawrence, Saltair was created to deliver efficacious results. Saltair products are formulated with active skincare ingredients, nourishing oils and exotic botanicals that treat the skin and awaken the senses. Advanced skincare ingredients like niacinamide, glycolic acid, retinoids, and antioxidants are combined with exotic ingredients and evocative fragrances to create compelling and sensorial products that truly work.

