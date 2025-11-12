The Seagate Hotel, Golf & Beach Club Joins Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection

Following a $55 Million Transformation, The Seagate Becomes Delray Beach's First Ever Autograph Collection Property

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seagate Hotel, Golf & Beach Club proudly announces its debut as the first Autograph Collection property in Delray Beach following a comprehensive $55 million transformation encompassing the hotel, private Beach Club and championship Golf Club. This milestone reinforces The Seagate's standing as Delray Beach's premier luxury destination, bringing expanded global visibility, world-class operational support and elevated brand distinction, all while maintaining The Seagate's private ownership, distinctive culture and renowned guest experience under Turnberry, a leader in world-class placemaking.

Located along Atlantic Avenue, just steps from the ocean, The Seagate has been a beloved destination since opening in 2009. The property's extensive reimagining blends classic Caribbean influences with the relaxed sophistication of Florida's coastal homes.

With just 157 guestrooms and suites, The Seagate has been purposefully reimagined as an exclusive, boutique resort offering a highly personalized experience for discerning travelers and Bonvoy members. The property remains privately owned and operated by Turnberry, the award-winning developer and operator behind acclaimed destinations such as Aventura Mall, JW Marriott Nashville and the forthcoming Grand Hyatt Miami Beach.

This next chapter underscores Turnberry's expertise in placemaking - creating spaces of enduring beauty, community connection, and exceptional service - while celebrating The Seagate's legacy as a beloved coastal retreat at the heart of Delray Beach since 2009.

A Transformation Across Every Touchpoint

Led by Turnberry, the multi-year renovation touches every facet of The Seagate experience, blending craftsmanship, comfort and coastal sophistication:

The Hotel: Newly re-envisioned guestrooms and suites by Watts & Dray , feature handcrafted details, curated local art, and textural finishes that reflect Delray Beach's relaxed coastal elegance.

Newly re-envisioned guestrooms and suites by , feature handcrafted details, curated local art, and textural finishes that reflect Delray Beach's relaxed coastal elegance. Meetings & Events: Over 20,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, spanning intimate boardrooms, light-filled salons, and ocean-view terraces, has been reimagined to host gatherings that balance style and functionality, positioning The Seagate as Delray Beach's premier destination for bespoke celebrations and executive retreats.

Over 20,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, spanning intimate boardrooms, light-filled salons, and ocean-view terraces, has been reimagined to host gatherings that balance style and functionality, positioning The Seagate as Delray Beach's premier destination for bespoke celebrations and executive retreats. The Beach Club: The two-story oceanfront retreat, redesigned by Saguez & Dash , offers expansive ocean-view dining, a refreshed pool deck, and a new cocktail bar and terrace lounge.

The two-story oceanfront retreat, redesigned by , offers expansive ocean-view dining, a refreshed pool deck, and a new cocktail bar and terrace lounge. The Golf Club: The 18-hole championship course and racquet complex were modernized by architect J. Drew Rogers , introducing re-sculpted greens, refined bunkering, and enhanced landscaping.

The 18-hole championship course and racquet complex were modernized by architect , introducing re-sculpted greens, refined bunkering, and enhanced landscaping. The Spa & Wellness Sanctuary: An 8,000-square-foot coastal haven offering holistic, nature-inspired treatments and relaxation.

An 8,000-square-foot coastal haven offering holistic, nature-inspired treatments and relaxation. Culinary Program: Three distinct dining concepts, including Bourbon Steak by Michelin-starred Chef Michael Mina, set within a sumptuous dining room envisioned by Martin Brudnizki.

A Refined Redesign Rooted in Art and Craft

The Seagate's transformation marries elegant detailing with inviting, art-filled spaces. Watts & Dray employed a palette of sand-hued limewash and Dutch blue, accented with hand-painted Delft tiles imported from Amsterdam, alongside custom handmade rugs by Marc Phillips and Le Labo bath amenities.

Every material and detail reflects Turnberry's commitment to timeless design and a deep sense of place, marrying artisanal tradition with contemporary ease. The result is an atmosphere of quiet sophistication.

Reimagined Experiences for Guests and Members

As both a hotel and private members' club, The Seagate offers an unrivaled suite of experiences:

The Seagate Beach Club: A historic, two-story oceanfront destination reimagined by Saguez & Dash, offering fine dining, a cocktail bar, and breezy terrace seating with panoramic ocean views.

A historic, two-story oceanfront destination reimagined by Saguez & Dash, offering fine dining, a cocktail bar, and breezy terrace seating with panoramic ocean views. The Seagate Golf Club: A recently renovated, 18-hole championship course designed by J. Drew Rogers, complemented by tennis and pickleball courts.

A recently renovated, 18-hole championship course designed by J. Drew Rogers, complemented by tennis and pickleball courts. The Seagate Yacht Club: A 44-slip marina complete with clubhouse, sun deck, lounge areas, and provisioning services, a rare coastal amenity that celebrates Delray Beach's nautical heritage.

A 44-slip marina complete with clubhouse, sun deck, lounge areas, and provisioning services, a rare coastal amenity that celebrates Delray Beach's nautical heritage. The Seagate Spa: A sanctuary for rejuvenation, featuring holistic treatments rooted in coastal tranquility.

A sanctuary for rejuvenation, featuring holistic treatments rooted in coastal tranquility. The Pool Deck: Refreshed with lush landscaping, Moorish-inspired cabanas, and relaxed lounge seating for effortless leisure.

Refreshed with lush landscaping, Moorish-inspired cabanas, and relaxed lounge seating for effortless leisure. The Seagate Private Members Club: Over 650 active members and a growing waitlist, offering a premier membership experience centered around golf, beach, and wellness.

Culinary Excellence at The Seagate

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina: The chef's first restaurant in Palm Beach County, featuring a Martin Brudnizki–designed dining room, two private dining spaces, and Mina's signature modern steakhouse cuisine.

The chef's first restaurant in Palm Beach County, featuring a Martin Brudnizki–designed dining room, two private dining spaces, and Mina's signature modern steakhouse cuisine. Mr. Seas: A members- and guests-only beachside restaurant offering bold flavors, craft cocktails, and relaxed seaside dining.

A members- and guests-only beachside restaurant offering bold flavors, craft cocktails, and relaxed seaside dining. Venetian Street: An intimate hideaway blending Italian la dolce vita with Florida flair through sea-inspired cocktails and small plates.

An intimate hideaway blending Italian with Florida flair through sea-inspired cocktails and small plates. The Gate Café: The property's casual spot for artisan coffee, pastries, and light fare throughout the day.

"As with all Turnberry properties, The Seagate is an exceptional experience that combines a strong sense of place with a world-class design and amenities that resonate," said Chairman and CEO of Turnberry, Jackie Soffer. "Our partnership with Autograph Collection allows us to preserve the individuality and legacy of The Seagate while tapping into Marriott's global network of travelers and loyalty members, a best-of-both-worlds model that amplifies, not homogenizes, the brand. This collaboration will enable us to deliver the highest standard of excellence, service and benefits to our guests who expect nothing less from Turnberry and Autograph."

The Seagate Hotel joins Autograph Collection, one of Marriott Bonvoy's fastest growing full-service brands knowing for its diverse and dynamic collection of over 340 hotels around the world, all of which are one-of-a-kind and champion values of vision, design and craft. The Seagate will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands.

"Our goal at The Seagate is to deliver a nuanced and personal experience for our guests, one that feels rooted to the local community of Delray Beach with our signature Turnberry sense of style," said Mary Rogers, Executive Vice President of Hospitality Operations at Turnberry. "Through intentional design, bespoke service, and a strong sense of place, we've elevated every touchpoint of our guests' journey. Our partnership with the Autograph Collection will only allow us to build upon this progress and share with the world what The Seagate and Turnberry have in store."

ABOUT THE SEAGATE HOTEL, GOLF & BEACH CLUB

The Seagate Hotel, Golf & Beach Club is an Autograph Collection property featuring 157 newly renovated guest rooms by Watts & Dray, situated on famed Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida. Guests can indulge in three distinct culinary concepts, including the award-winning Bourbon Steak by Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina, set within a sumptuous dining room designed by Martin Brudnizki. Unwind with soulful rejuvenation at the tranquil Seagate Spa, or sip a cocktail on the Seagate Beach Club's private beach, named USA Today's "Best Beach" in Florida. Sporting enthusiasts can hit the links at The Seagate Golf Club, or enjoy a game of pickleball on the racquet courts. Both Seagate members and hotel guests enjoy access to The Seagate's exclusive Golf and Beach Club amenities. For more information, visit seagatedelray.com .

ABOUT THE AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 340 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com , and explore on social via Instagram , X , and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

ABOUT TURNBERRY

Turnberry is a leading developer, owner and operator of luxury destinations, from hotels and restaurants to residential, retail and mixed-use projects. It has developed more than $10 billion in commercial and residential assets, including approximately 20 million square feet of retail space, more than 7,000 apartments and condominium units, 1.5 million square feet of class "A" office space and more than 3,000 hotel and resort rooms. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jackie Soffer, Turnberry owns and operates Aventura Mall, Town Center Aventura, Destin Commons, JW Marriott Nashville, and The Seagate - an Autograph Collection property in Delray Beach, Florida. The portfolio also includes an array of select service hotels including Residence Inn by Marriott Aventura Mall and Courtyard by Marriott Aventura. Turnberry is currently developing the 800-key Grand Hyatt Miami Beach connected to the Miami Beach Convention Center with Terra Group. In partnership with LeFrak, Turnberry is developing SoLé Mia in North Miami, an 184-acre project that includes plans for 5,000+ units and 1 million square feet of retail and commercial space. Currently at SoLé Mia, Turnberry is completing ONE Park Tower, a 33-story tower with 292 bespoke residences. For more information visit: www.Turnberry.com .

