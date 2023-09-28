The Seal hires Lisa White as vice president of business development

The veteran home service industry advisor and mentor will help the Tampa, Florida-based background verification company scale its growth

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seal Company, a background verification company helping service companies provide a security promise to their customers since 2008, has hired veteran home service industry advisor and operations manager Lisa White as its new vice president of business development.

White comes to The Seal with more than 25 years of experience in the trades. Not only did she work in business development for Nexstar Network for more than 21 years, she grew up in the industry as the daughter of a plumber. She wants to help service companies simplify their business.

Lisa White, a veteran service industry advisor and mentor, will help The Seal Company scale its growth in her new role as vice president of business development.

"My purpose in joining The Seal is to find easy solutions for contractors to get things done and lessen their work and stress load," she said. "One of my missions is to help contractors provide home and business owners with an easy-to-use verification system that verifies that the service tech they are letting into their home has passed a thorough background check. Homeowners want to know if their families will be safe, and The Seal of Security and Confidence™ helps home service companies provide them with that information."

White said she came to The Seal because she firmly believes in its philosophy. The company's solution helps service businesses develop their reputation management program by giving customers a chance to confirm the credentials of their service technician, and it provides them with a quick option to leave a review after the service is complete.

"I truly believe in the saying, 'trust but verify,' and this product helps consumers do that," she said. "Our platform is easy to use and works to benefit service companies in building their reputation management program. The Seal's platform will gather more reviews for your company. Period."

The Seal founder and CEO Ed Marchiselli said White's experience in the trades will be instrumental to the growth of the company.

"Lisa has played a pivotable role in her previous positions offering support and acting as an advisor and mentor to contractors who are trying to scale their businesses and foster sustainable growth," Marchiselli said. "Her deep expertise and hands-on experience will help The Seal expand our business development. We expect her to help us retain and develop valuable customer relationships that will last for years to come."

Cool Today President Jaime DiDomenico, who worked with White when he presided over the Nexstar board of directors during her tenure there, is not only a fan of hers, but he is also a Seal Company customer.

"With Lisa's experience and proficient network, I have no doubt that she will prove to be crucial to The Seal's continued growth," DiDomenico said. "The Seal has been integral to the expansion of Cool Today's reputation management program. The company will no doubt see its fortunes rise with Lisa on board."

For more information about The Seal Company, visit https://theseal.com/.

About The Seal

The Seal provides verifiable criminal background checks for the employees of participating service companies. Through a process of third-party verification of the licensing, insurance and national criminal background and sex offender checks of employees, The Seal is able to provide The Seal of Security & Confidence™. While many reputation management systems help manage reviews after a service call, The Seal helps you make a 5-star impression before the call and inspire more 5-star reviews and referrals from satisfied customers. Unlike other background check services, The Seal leverages your investment in your company's and customers' security to generate more business at better margins. For more information or to learn how to build your reputation equity, visit https://theseal.com/.

