The SeaLight Festival makes its debut at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach

News provided by

Winter Lantern Festival

08 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

A dazzling world of light featuring more than 1,000 handmade Chinese lanterns comes to the Panhandle following roaring success in New York City, Atlanta and Washington D.C.

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The SeaLight Festival is making its Florida debut following three consecutive years of sell-out runs in New York City, Atlanta and Washington D.C., where it welcomed more than 500,000 guests. From February 1  to March 31, 2024,  Seascape Resort will undergo a breathtaking transformation into an extraordinary world of illumination. This captivating spectacle will feature over 1,000 handcrafted Chinese lanterns and lights, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience.

Tickets can be purchased here  www.sealightfestival.com

Guests will enter and wander through a wonderland of light inspired by Chinese myths, legends, and zodiacs. Handmade lanterns of hand-painted fabric draped over a frame filled with LED lights will mesmerize guests of all ages as Seascape Resort transforms into a radiant oasis. Attendees will be amazed as they traverse dazzling displays of colorful, festive lights and lanterns, including an animal kingdom, a sea world, and assorted family activities.

Location & Opening Times:

  • Location: Seascape Golf, Beach & Tennis Resort, Miramar Beach
  • Dates: February 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024
  • Opening times:
    • Thursdays – Sundays, 5pm - 9pm
    • The visit will take approx. 1  hour

Tickets are now available for purchase. All ages are welcome. Ticket prices start from $17.99 for children and $25.99 for adults, and are available on SeaLights website here. You can read more about the experience at www.sealightfestival.com

About SeaLight Festival:
Organizer of the Winter Lantern Festival and SeaLight Festival, Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group is a company dedicated to promoting global cross-cultural communication. Started in New York in 2018, the company currently assists corporations, associations, and non-profit organizations in organizing events and exhibitions. We provide one-stop planning and execution services. Winter Lantern Festival currently holds simultaneous events in four different states and is rapidly expanding across the US.

Downloadable images Here  (Photo credit: SeaLight Festival)

SOURCE Winter Lantern Festival

