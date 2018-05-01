The Seam Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The Seam joined EEA to collaborate with industry leaders on the architecture and deployment of blockchain solutions for the enterprise. As a member, The Seam will work alongside many individuals and organizations by promoting and facilitating open standards, decentralized architectures, security and best practices for Ethereum-based technologies, including smart contracts.

"We're proud to be a part of the EEA to help further the enterprise blockchain model for agriculture," said Mark Pryor, Chairman and CEO at The Seam. "We look forward to immersing ourselves in the EEA Working Groups to collaborate on standards and interoperability to drive broad adoption and advance the industry."

With more than 400 member companies, the EEA represents a wide variety of business sectors from every region of the world. Notable members are Microsoft, CME Group, Deloitte, J.P.Morgan, Intel, MasterCard and Rabobank.

About The Seam

The Seam was founded by leading global agribusinesses and specializes in software development for commodity trading and management systems. In December 2000, it began operating the world's first online, anonymous exchange for cotton trading. Since that time, the company has leveraged its software and development expertise in agriculture to expand into other commodity segments, including peanuts, grains and dairy. The Seam is a proven leader in the fintech space, having cleared or processed more than $8 billion through its platforms, and recently launched innovative business intelligence tools for peanut producers and handlers. For more information, visit www.theseam.com.

About The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

The EEA is an industry-supported, not-for-profit organization established to build, promote and broadly support Ethereum-based technology best practices, open standards and open-source reference architectures. This framework will enable the mass adoption at a depth and breadth otherwise unachievable in individual corporate silos and provide insight to the future of scalability, privacy and confidentiality of the public Ethereum permissionless network.

For additional information about the EEA, visit www.entethalliance.org.

