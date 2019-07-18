The Seam Powers New Revolution of Peanuts Coming to the Delta

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seam, a leading provider of trading and agribusiness software solutions, today announced that it will be working with Delta Peanut, LLC, a new peanut shelling operation based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and the first shelling facility to open in the area in more than 50 years. The company has entered into a multi-year agreement with The Seam and its peanut commodity management platform.

The Seam's platform is designed with foundational technology such as document digitization, real-time data for decisioning and embedded integrations with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Federal-State Inspection Service, among others.

"Launched in 2016, our cloud-based platform has been transformational for participating shelling organizations, buying point businesses, manufacturers and peanut farmers," said Mark Pryor, Chairman and CEO at The Seam. "We are thrilled to have Delta Peanut join our expanding ecosystem. With a state-of-the-art shelling operation right in our backyard, there are immense opportunities to collaborate and innovate further."

The platform delivers a digital hub for shelling organizations to interconnect with affiliate businesses and producers, providing the real-time status and value of stock, contracting, grading data integration and logistics management. Additionally, insight dashboards, position reporting, warehouse receipt management and system-guided workflows create streamlined processes, which result in more productive and cost-effective operations.

Delta Peanut has already planted the 2019 crop, with approximately 30,000 acres of peanuts in active production. Three buying points will be operational to receive and store the crop. Components for the new shelling plant are currently under construction. Plant operations are targeted to commence in the first or second quarter of 2020. In the interim, Delta Peanut will construct a warehouse, several drying sheds, and a shipping and distribution facility on the property in Jonesboro.

"The Seam is going to provide us with a solid technology foundation as we continue to build our infrastructure and plan for the future," said Tommy Jumper, CEO at Delta Peanut. "There is a critical need for modern, integrated systems that provide transparency, interoperability and real-time data for decision-making. As we grow – adding buying points and possibly in-shell lines – it is comforting to know that The Seam's extensible platform will grow with us."

About Delta Peanut, LLC

Delta Peanut, LLC is a peanut shelling operation based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and founded by Tommy Jumper. Once the plant is completed in the first half of 2020, an estimated 90,000 tons of peanuts will be processed in the first season. The 60-farmer cooperative has established three buying point locations and anticipates it will double in acreage over the next three to five years.

About The Seam

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, The Seam was founded by leading global agribusiness companies and specializes in commodity trading and agricultural commodity management systems. In December 2000, it began operating the world's first online exchange for cotton trading. Since that time, the company has leveraged its trading and technology expertise in agriculture to expand into other commodity segments, including peanuts, soybeans, grains and dairy. As a proven leader in agtech, The Seam has cleared or processed more than $9 billion through its platforms. For more information, visit www.theseam.com.

