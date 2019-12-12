The Search for Wonka's Next Five Golden Ticket Winners Is on With Roald Dahl's Imaginormous Challenge

Roald Dahl's Imaginormous Challenge asks entrants to share their most wonderful, brilliant, imaginative story ideas in just 100 words or less. Unlike many other creative writing challenges, grammar and spelling are not assessed, the only judging criterion, in true Wonka style, is 'pure imagination.' Since its inauguration in 2017, the contest has seen over 50,000 story ideas submitted in the U.S. alone.

With help from a selection of fantastic prizing partners, five Golden Ticket winners will have their 100-word or less story idea bought to life by the Roald Dahl Story Company in one of five spectacular ways:

One lucky winner and their guardian will travel to Los Angeles, California , where the winner will meet with authors Lin Oliver and Henry Winkler for a writing workshop, where the winner's short story idea will be transformed into a published e-book thanks to Penguin Young Readers. Another story idea will inspire an ice cream flavour, with the winner getting the chance to work with iconic ice cream brand, Ample Hills Creamery to create an incredible ice cream creation. One 100 word or less story idea will give its creator the chance to travel to Hollywood where they will work with the Warner Bros. Consumer Products team to take part in a creative brainstorm and design a toy with Warner Bros. Consumer Products toy designer. One lucky winner will travel to see the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory US national tour and work with their team to have their story idea transformed into a theatrical creation plus they'll win tickets to see the incredible musical alongside a loved one. One winner will have their story transformed into a Minecraft world by a professional build team virtually, with the opportunity to provide creative feedback and crafting tips to the Minecraft pros!

To help teachers spark creativity in the classroom, the Roald Dahl Story Company have worked with Penguin Young Readers, Scholastic, and Minecraft Education Edition to create lesson resources which can be found alongside the entry form on the Imaginormous website.

Story ideas can be submitted at ImaginormousChallenge.com and the challenge runs from September 26th through December 20th, 2019.

