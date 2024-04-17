The Search is On for the First Ever Chief Jelly Belly Bean Officer

To Celebrate National Jelly Bean Day, Fans Can Enter to Win the Ultimate Jelly Belly Title

FAIRFIELD, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Jelly Belly enthusiasts! Jelly Belly Candy Company is excited to announce the search for its first ever Chief Jelly Belly Bean Officer. In celebration of National Jelly Bean Day on April 22nd, the contest is officially open for online entries across the country as Jelly Belly searches for its biggest fan. The ideal candidate is the ultimate jelly bean aficionado, with an off-the-chart Jelly Belly IQ, a creative palate and inquisitive tastebuds. One lucky winner will receive a $4,500 cash prize, a one-year supply of Jelly Belly jelly beans and official Jelly Belly merchandise that provides them with the title for 2024.

"We are very lucky to have such a large group of Jelly Belly lovers across the country, so National Jelly Bean Day felt like the perfect time to recognize who matters most – the fans," said Jeff Brown, CEO of Jelly Belly Candy Company. "We're eager to see which lucky fan will join us as the first ever Chief Jelly Belly Bean Officer for 2024. Someone that appreciates the quality, innovation and true-to-life flavor of our jelly beans will fit right in!"

Fans 18 and older can enter the contest on www.JellyBelly.com/ChiefJBO, where they will show off their Jelly Belly IQ by answering a few questions about the brand and its world-renowned candy. Can they prove their fandom by knowing how long it takes to make a Jelly Belly jelly bean, or which Jelly Belly flavor is the most controversial among jelly bean lovers? Time will tell as entries make their way to the desks at Jelly Belly HQ.

Every year on April 22nd, Jelly Belly celebrates its namesake candy, and this year will look no different. Now through May 17th, fans can enter the contest online and stay tuned to find out if they're the winner by the end of May.

To enter the Chief Jelly Belly Bean Officer contest* or to learn more about Jelly Belly, please visit www.jellybelly.com/ChiefJBO and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Official rules here.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. only, 18+. Begins 04/17/24 12:01 AM PST and ends 05/17/2024 11:59 PM PST. See Official Rules for prize details and terms and conditions. Void where prohibited.

About Jelly Belly®

Jelly Belly achieved iconic status as an American brand with the introduction of Jelly Belly® jelly beans in 1976. Today, the company continues to delight consumers worldwide with a diverse portfolio that includes over 100 different flavors of Jelly Belly® jelly beans, BeanBoozled® jelly beans, Sport Beans® Energizing Jelly Beans®, and more than 50 other year-round and seasonal treats. For more information, please visit JellyBelly.com.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,300 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-related company.

Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

SOURCE Jelly Belly Candy Company