The Season for NBT Summer Manufacturing Camps Nears

ELGIN, Ill., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the school year ends, thousands of young people will be embarking on their summer adventures. For many of them, they'll be getting their first taste of the world of manufacturing, an economic segment starved for intellectually curious minds.

Thanks to grants made possible by Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA), more than 300 camps will be held in 30 different states, reaching more than 5,000 students. Young people will be exposed to many different aspects of manufacturing and metal fabricating, such as computer-aided design and welding.

"NBT Summer Manufacturing Camps have been proven to be effective in building a pipeline for the next generation of manufacturing professionals," said Ed Dernulc, NBT's director. "Our research shows that attending an NBT-funded camp increases participants' awareness of career options and jobs available in manufacturing, including those in their local community, by at least 82% at the end of camp."

The opportunities for young people considering a possible career in manufacturing are endless. Manufacturers could be looking to fill upwards of 3.8 million jobs within the next decade, according to industry research. That includes not only machine operators, but also engineers, industrial maintenance technicians, and software developers, just to name a few.

These summer camps are designed for students ages 12 to 16, introducing them to the tools and skills used in modern manufacturing environments. The camps also help young people make real connections with the local manufacturing community and exposes them to available career pathways. According to a survey of camp host organizations, 90% indicated that they made new connections and strengthened relationships with local manufacturers because of the camp. Eighty-one percent indicated that camp participants had the opportunity to meet representatives of manufacturing companies and tour nearby facilities.

