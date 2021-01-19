The Sebastian - Vail, A Timbers Resort, Debuts "Grand Galerie Penthouse"

"The Grand Galerie Penthouse offers a truly one-of-a-kind experience to travelers seeking the exclusivity and space of a private residence coupled with the services and amenities of a world-class luxury hotel," stated Bryan Austin, General Manager at The Sebastian – Vail. "Guests will find that this elegant home, with 360-degree mountain views, offers both private serenity and ample room to comfortably accommodate their loved ones in an inspiring and sophisticated environment."

Perfectly suited for groups of up to 12, the Grand Galerie Penthouse is specially curated to be the ultimate luxury residence, adorned with celebrated art at every turn. Designed by Mexico City-based contemporary studios, Gloria Cortina and Simon Hamui, in collaboration with Aspen-based Poss Architecture + Interiors, the well-appointed spaces feature original works from internationally renowned creatives such as Ralph Pucci, Sergio Hernández and Arturo Berned. In addition to the gourmet kitchen, the residence includes a sprawling living room; a plush media room; five distinct bedrooms with their own private en suite bathrooms; a high-tech Sonos sound system throughout; an in-residence washer and dryer and a furnished lanai with panoramic mountain views. Nestled in the heart of the residence is a stunning dining space crowned with a cathedral skylight spanning the entire length of the room, allowing natural sunlight to fully illuminate the space during the day.

As part of their stay at the Grand Galerie Penthouse, guests will have complete access to the full suite of services at The Sebastian – Vail, including a personal concierge; slopeside ski valet services at the property's Base Camp; private ski boot fittings for optimal skiing; as well as access to the hotel's year-round heated mountain-view pool and hot tubs; state-of-the-art fitness center; two on-site food and beverage venues, Leonora and Lounge at Leonora; and Vail's most luxurious spa, Bloom Spa. The Grand Galerie Penthouse also includes an exclusive food and beverage experience with daily provisions delivered directly from The Sebastian – Vail's Executive Chef and a welcome basket featuring gourmet bites from local purveyors paired with a bottle of sparkling wine. Guests can enjoy additional amenities that bring elevated convenience to their stay, such as private chef services and pre-arrival grocery stocking, at additional costs.

Located in the charming enclave of Vail Village, known as the region's gateway for outdoor sports, The Sebastian – Vail is the ideal choice for travelers eager to explore the region's boundless adventures from golfing, fly fishing, cycling, rafting and hiking during the summer months to skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling and snowshoeing on legendary terrain during the winter months.

To book the Grand Galerie Penthouse, please contact The Sebastian Reservations Team at 866-491-6900 or [email protected]

About The Sebastian – Vail:

The Sebastian – Vail, A Timbers Resort, debuted in January 2011 as Vail's newest boutique resort and residence club. Timbers Resorts serves as operator and manager and brings its experience and cachet to enhance this special property, adding its trademark touches to the 84-room/7-residential-suite hotel and 36-villa Private Residence Club. A boutique property brimming with character, The Sebastian – Vail is infused with a strong sense of place while offering a modern sophistication new to the region. Some highlights include a mountain-view pool with roaring fire pits and steaming hot tubs, The Sebastian – Vail Base Camp at the foot of Vail Mountain, and leading-edge dining experiences at Leonora. www.thesebastianvail.com

About Timbers Resorts:

Timbers Resorts is the developer and operator of a collection of properties in over 15 of the world's most diverse high-end destinations. The Timbers Collection includes boutique private resorts, hotels and residence clubs in some of the world's most sought-after ski, golf, leisure and beach locations. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destination, focusing on family and experiences, and never compromising with regard to quality and service. Owners at properties in the Timbers Collection are granted an ownership experience with expanded benefits through a host of travel and lifestyle partners such as Sentient Jet, Hertz, BMW, Priority Pass and many more, as well as access to the Timbers Reciprocity Program and the ability to trade vacation time with other destinations in the portfolio. Current Timbers Collection properties can be found in Aspen, Beaver Creek, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kauai, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Snowmass, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany and Vail.

For more information, please visit: www.timbersresorts.com

SOURCE Timbers Resorts

Related Links

https://www.thesebastianvail.com/

