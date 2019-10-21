The Second Annual CA Community Opioid Conference Is On A Mission To Save Lives

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Model Recovery Systems, Inc., will be hosting the Second Annual California Community Opioid Conference at the Anaheim Convention Center, on November 21 and 22, 2019. The conference will unite leading addiction-medicine experts, parent and public advocates, and stakeholders who understand the dangers and losses associated with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in order to promote learning, dialogue, and activate communities to address the current opioid crisis.

Each day in the United States, the equivalent of four school buses filled to capacity die from opioid overdose. This leaves mothers without their children, children without their parents, family members devastated, and communities negatively impacted.

"Every single person is affected by opioid addiction. Whether it's the devastation of the individual, the trauma to their family, or the cost to communities and taxpayers, we all share the burden and can contribute to the solution," said Bruce Boardman, CEO, Social Model Recovery Systems, Inc. "It will take us working together to remedy this epidemic."

According to the California Department of Public Health, in 2018 for California there were:

19,808,224 prescriptions for opioids

prescriptions for opioids 8,832 emergency room visits related to any opioid overdose

emergency room visits related to any opioid overdose 2,311 people died of an opioid overdose

people died of an opioid overdose 743 deaths related to Fentanyl overdose

Actor Danny Trejo and Lauri Burns, author and founder of Teen Project, will be among the featured speakers sharing their victory stories over drug addiction. The two-day conference will have Keynote and Plenary Speakers each day, breakout sessions, and an evening event covering topics such as: The Impact of the Opioid Crisis on Family Systems; Human Trafficking; Advocacy for Legislative Change; Adolescent Opioid Use, Abuse, and Treatment; Medication Assisted Treatment; and many others.

Social Model Recovery Systems, Inc. (SMRS), is a nonprofit organization providing Substance Use Disorder and mental health treatment and services in both Los Angeles and Orange counties. Social Model Recovery Systems, Inc. provides direct treatment services for those whose lives have become unmanageable due to alcohol and other drug use and/or whose mental health issues are interfering with leading productive lives. For more information about the California Community Opioid Conference, visit http://www.smrsopioid.org/.

